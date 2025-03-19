12. April: Meet bestselling author Helen Russell: Why are Danes – apparently – so happy?

Denmark is regularly voted among the happiest nations on Earth, so what’s its secret? Given the opportunity of a new life in rural Jutland, Helen Russell wanted to find out.

Could beer, bacon, pastries and a comprehensive welfare safety net along with sky high trust levels really make even a jaded Brit happier? Or would the long, dark winters and pickled herring take their toll?

Helen Russell has also talked with The Copenhagen Post about her life as an expat. You can find the interview here.

At her lecture Living Danishly Helen Russell will look at where the Danes get it right, where they don’t, the cultural hurdles (for one Brit) and how we might all benefit from living a little more Danishly ourselves – wherever we are.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 12th

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Location: Den Internationale Højskole, Montebello Allé 1, Helsingør

Participation is free, but registration is required.

Read more and sign up here.

The lecture is organized in collaboration between the International Folk High School, Magnae Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and The Copenhagen Post and will be transmitted live to an audience in Skegness, Lincolnshire.