Dansk Folkeparti pushes to remove voting rights for internationals

Dansk Folkeparti proposes limiting municipal voting to only Danish citizens, arguing foreign residents should not influence local politics. Critics warn the move would undermine democracy and exclude long-term residents from decisons affecting their daily lives.

Mikkel Bjørn (Photo: Dansk Folkeparti)
Tristan Fender

Mikkel Bjørn, the newly elected lead candidate for Dansk Folkeparti in Copenhagen, is calling for an end to voting rights for international residents in municipal elections.His proposal has reignited a longstanding debate whether non-citizens should have a say in local politics, with critics accusing him of trying to exclude part of the population for political […]

