Mikkel Bjørn, the newly elected lead candidate for Dansk Folkeparti in Copenhagen, is calling for an end to voting rights for international residents in municipal elections.His proposal has reignited a longstanding debate whether non-citizens should have a say in local politics, with critics accusing him of trying to exclude part of the population for political […]
Dansk Folkeparti pushes to remove voting rights for internationals
