News round up

36-year-old man dies after fall from building in Aarhus

·

A 36-year-old man has died after falling from a building in central Aarhus on Tuesday, East Jutland Police reported.The man sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. Authorities believe the injuries were caused by the fall but have not provided further details.The police have notified the […]

  • News round up

    Join International Citizen Days 2025

    ·

    Sofus Sommer Grønlund

    On September 19th and 20th, the International Citizen Days will take place at Øksnehallen, located at Halmtorvet in Copenhagen.This annual event brings together over 100 partners from both public and private sectors, welcoming more than 6,000 international residents in Greater Copenhagen.Established in 2013, International House Copenhagen aims to attract and retain international talent for Danish […]

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen: Europe must be ready to defend itself within 5 years

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    In an interview ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen commented on differences in European countries’ military spending.When asked about countries like Spain and Italy being less focused on armament, she said: “Maybe it’s because there are some countries that are a little further away from Russia than others.”Frederiksen re-emphasized the […]

  • News round up

    Close relationships are very important for Danes’ quality of life

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Brief encounters and close relationships are very important for Danes’ quality of life, according to one of the largest studies on Danes’ quality of life ever.The study was conducted by Realdania, which works to create quality of life for everyone through the built environment, DR reports.Together with Danmarks Statistik, Realdania asked 122,000 Danes how they […]

  • News round up

    “The curve is broken”: Influenza infections are declining

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Influenza infections in Denmark have decreased for the second consecutive week, indicating that the flu season is nearing its end. This was reported by Statens Serum Institut (SSI).“There is still a lot of influenza circulating, so the disease has not completely loosened its grip yet. But we are already seeing a clear decline in infections, […]

  • News round up

    Denmark sees record-low lost workdays due to conflicts

    ·

    Denmark is known for being a country where the conflict between workers, employees, and unions on one side, and entrepreneurs on the other, is low. While in many other countries, frontal clashes between the two spheres, with strikes and protests, are common, here it’s far more typical to try and find an agreement.In 2024, Denmark […]

  • News round up

    Unskilled workers have faced bigger increase in retirement age than academics

    ·

    Over the past decade, the typical retirement age has risen much more for unskilled and skilled workers compared to academics, a new analysis by the Danish Trade Union Movement’s Economic Council (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, AE) reveals.The study, based on data from Denmark’s Statistics, shows that the typical retirement age for unskilled workers has increased by 2.7 […]

  • News round up

    Lars Løkke Rasmussen: Trump-Putin deal is “disappointing”

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has expressed dissatisfaction with the agreement reached between Trump and Putin following their phone conversation yesterday.“I can confirm that what the U.S. agreed to with Ukraine, which was a 30-day ceasefire, has not come out of it. Less has come out of it,” Løkke stated.Instead of a real ceasefire, Russia […]

  • News round up

    Danish export of goods to the U.S. at its lowest since 2018

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    Denmark’s export of physical goods was valued at 64 billion Danish kroner in 2024, the lowest amount since 2018. This makes up 3.1 percent of Denmark’s total export of goods. These lower numbers may continue to be affected if the U.S. places tariffs on Danish goods. It is important to note that due to the […]

  • News round up

    Danish GDP is expected to grow by 3.6% this year

    ·

    The Danish economy is expected to experience a GDP growth of 3.6% this year, followed by 2.3% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027, according to a new projection from Danmarks Nationalbank. The growth will be largely driven by developments in the domestic economy, as well as the activities of large, global Danish companies.Christian Kettel Thomsen, […]

  • News round up

    Majority of Danes support increased speed enforcement

    ·

    A new survey from the Danish Road Safety Council (Rådet for Sikker Trafik) shows that 67 percent of Danish drivers support increased speed enforcement. The survey, conducted among 2,566 drivers, indicates that most people see speed control as a necessary measure for road safety.“It doesn’t surprise me. I think it reflects that Danes want to […]

  • News round up

  • News round up

    Female managers earn less than males

    ·

    Emma Conte, Fabrizio Mastromattei, Francesca Celeste Lamesi, Maicol Peticca, and Matteo Tomaselli

    Despite efforts, women continue to earn less than men also in Denmark.

    Female managers earn 9.8% less than their male counterparts. The wage gap has decreased compared to the previous year, when it was 11.7%, but there is still a long way to go to achieve true equality.

    This is stated by an analysis conducted by HBS Economics for Lederne, which examined the wage gap between female and male managers in the private sector aged between 25 and 59.

    Factors such as maternity leave, sick leave, experience, and other considerations contribute to the gap.

    As the CEO of Lederne, Bodil Nordestgaard Ismiris, states, the first signs of change in the wage gap are becoming noticeable, and they are satisfied with this progress. He expressed confidence that, at this pace, the gap will be eliminated. Their goal is to achieve equal pay between genders.

    This article was written by high school students from IIS Baronio in Italy, under the supervision of a Copenhagen Post journalist, to verify the accuracy of the news.

  • News round up

    Three Danes died in a plane crash in Switzerland

    ·

    Sofus Sommer Grønlund

    On Monday evening, an accident involving a private plane in Switzerland claimed the lives of a Danish couple and their son. The aircraft took off from Samedan Airport at 5:20 PM, heading towards Roskilde. Just two minutes later, the plane crashed in a populated area on the northern outskirts of the town of La Punt-Chamues-ch.On […]

  • News round up

    Strike for buses and fire on the Øresund Bridge this morning in Copenhagen

    ·

    Some bus lines are not running this morning due to a strike. These include 5C, 2A, 155, 165, 168, 176, and 200S.

    According to TV2, which spoke to Movia, the public transport agency in Sjælland, the buses will remain at a standstill indefinitely.

    A union meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, where it will be decided whether the situation can be resolved.

    Additionally, the Øresund Bridge in the direction of Denmark is currently closed due to a car fire.

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen: “Greenlanders said no to the U.S.”

    ·

    Mette Frederiksen commented on the Greenlandic elections yesterday. Until now, only formal statements had been released, while yesterday’s statement, written on Facebook, is visibly more political.“Denmark is a small country. The Realm is large in terms of geography. Whether one is big or small on a globe does not matter when it comes to the […]

  • News round up

    The royal family is holding a lottery for a chance to attend Princess Isabella´s 18th birthday

    ·

    Aurora Capuano, Aurora Tomassini, Davide Tuzi, Pietro Lamesi and Riccardo Alonzi

    Princess Isabella of Denmark will celebrate her 18th birthday with official events in Aarhus and Copenhagen.

    A lottery will be a key part of the celebrations for Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday. Young people have the chance to win tickets to attend special events in Aarhus and Copenhagen.

    For the Aarhus event on April 11, the city sent out 11,006 invitations to young people between the ages of 17 and 19. These individuals can sign up for a chance to be part of the celebration at Aarhus City Hall. After signing up, 50 winners will be randomly chosen to attend the event, with a companion. The lottery is aimed at including local youth and giving them the chance to experience this special event.

    For the Copenhagen event on April 15, over 1,000 young people between 17 and 24 years old from across Denmark will have the opportunity to win tickets to attend the birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre. Similar to the Aarhus event, the lottery will allow young people from across the Kingdom to take part in this memorable celebration.

    To enter the lottery, people can sign up through the Royal Danish Theatre’s website for the Copenhagen event, while those in Aarhus can enter the lottery after receiving their invitations. The winners will be notified around the end of March.

    Princess Isabella in 2023. Photo: Franne Voigt ©

    This article was written by high school students from IIS Baronio in Italy, under the supervision of a Copenhagen Post journalist, to verify the accuracy of the news.

  • Sport

    Rune came up short to Briton Draper in Indian Wells

    ·

    Jesper Skeel

    23-year old British Jack Draper proved too strong, as Holger Rune lost the biggest final of his career so far.

    The Dane was quickly down 0 – 4 in the first set, and was pressed backwards on the court from the strong Brit, before losing the first set 6-2.

    The second set started equally bad for the Dane, and he was down 0-2 before finding his feet. Draper broke Runes’ serve again  to 5-2 and any Danish hopes for a comeback faded fast.

    Draper closed the match with a 6-2, 6-2 overall win, after a promising performance.

    “It was a difficult day for me, but I would like to congratulate Jack (Draper, ed.). What a tournament you have played over the past two weeks,” said Rune afterwards.

    After a difficult start to 2025 – and after not having been in a final like this for over two years – it was mostly thanks that were handed out during the official interview after the match.

    “Thanks to my team, we are doing well, so let’s keep chasing more and pushing the limits. It is not nice to lose, but that is life sometimes,” said Rune.

    Holger Rune moves up one place in the world rankings to number 12 and will head to Miami to another Masters 1000 tournament starting later this week.

  • News round up

    Lars Løkke Rasmussen is not optimistic about ceasefire in Ukraine

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has expressed skepticism about the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.Speaking after arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, he noted that Vladimir Putin has yet to present his demands for a ceasefire.“One can hope for a ceasefire. Personally, I am not particularly […]

  • News round up

    IT criminals use the annual tax statement as an opportunity to commit fraud

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On March 24, all taxpayers can see their annual statement from the Danish Tax Agency for 2024.But that day is also an opportunity for IT criminals to commit fraud, writes the Danish Association of Engineers, IDA, in a press release.The fraudsters use events where people’s guard are down and where there is something they would […]

  • News round up

    Denmark is warming up for Spring

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The coming week will be dry, sunny and gradually warmer every day, says meteorologist on duty at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) Martin Lindberg to Ritzau“It will be a week of dry weather. Until Friday it will stay dry, and there will be longer periods of sun. It will be a sunny week, but the […]

  • News round up

    Macron urges EU to buy European defense equipment over U.S. alternatives

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    French President Emmanuel Macron has called on European countries to shift their defense spending from U.S. to European manufacturers. “My intention is to go and convince European states that have become accustomed to buying American,” Macron said in an interview with Nice-Matin and Le Parisien.He specifically urged countries purchasing U.S. Patriot missile systems to consider […]

  • News round up

    U.S. asks Denmark for egg supply amid shortage 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    In a shift in international diplomacy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reached out to Denmark to ask whether the country can supply more eggs as the United States faces an ongoing shortage.  Jørgen Nyberg Larsen, sector manager at the Danish Eggs industry organization, confirmed the request to Foodwatch and TV 2. “We have been […]

  • News round up

    Lars Løkke Rasmussen rejects Trump’s remarks on Greenland

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen (M) dismissed Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland, emphasizing yet again that Greenland cannot be annexed by another country. Speaking to the press, Løkke stated that NATO fully supports Denmark and reaffirmed that annexing an allied or any other country is against international law.He responded to Trump’s claim that Greenland’s recent […]

  • News round up

    “Inshallah” and other words added to the Danish Dictionary

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish Dictionary (Det Danske Ordbog) has recently expanded its vocabularly, including the Arabic expression inshallah, meaning “if God wills.”Other additions include Deepfake, OMG, MeToo, Icebreaker and Ægreserve (Egg reserve).However, not everyone welcomes these changes.Mai Mercado (K) critisized the inclusion of inshallah, arguing it is an unnecessary addition to the present multiculturalism.“Danish is a rich […]

  • News round up

    Danish pension funds switch to European stocks from US stocks

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A huge investment package in Germany and massive investments in defense could boost growth in Europe. The opposite goes for the US. Here, Trump’s tariff wars are creating turbulence in the US stock market and increasing the risk of a recession in the US, DR reports.PensionDanmark has moved investments worth 14 billion DKK from the […]

  • News round up

    3500 stores in Denmark have closed in 10 years

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since 2012, one in five retail stores in Denmark has disappeared.This is shown by an analysis from SME Denmark, which represents small and medium-sized enterprises, Ritzau reports.During the same period, the corona pandemic hit, which was hard on the retail trade.Only a few municipalities have experienced growth in the number of stores, while the vast […]

  • News round up

    Brace for Greenlandic patience and calm

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After the surprising election, in which the social liberal party Demokraatit became the largest party, it is time for government negotiations in Greenland.And it will take time, is the general assessment among pundits.Political journalists and commentators expect that the most likely government coalition will be formed by Demokraatit and the previous government party IA.“The absolute […]

  • News round up

    Norwegian opens a new route London-Billund

    ·

    Norwegian Airlines will open a new route between Billund and London Gatwick, according to Danish media outlet TV2. The Norwegian low-cost airline will also expand its routes between Billund and Alicante and Malaga.

    The company is taking advantage of Ryanair’s decision to close all routes to and from the Danish city, home to Legoland, as a retaliation against the Danish government’s plane tax. However, this has created numerous commercial opportunities for other airlines, which are now capitalizing on the situation.

  • News round up

    Denmark’s deposit system recycles 99.7% of bottles and cans 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark’s deposit system has reached a new record in efficiency, with 99.7% of deposited bottles and cans being recycled into new ones, according to the latest annual report from Dansk Retursystem.  This is an improvement of nearly four percentage points compared to the previous year.“We are proud to operate a world-class deposit system in Denmark. […]

  • News round up

    SAS resumes flights to Beirut from Copenhagen and Stockholm

    ·

    Starting June 6, SAS will restart flights to Beirut, offering up to five weekly departures from Copenhagen and Stockholm. The airline had suspended services to the Lebanese capital in October 2023, but with improving conditions in the region, the routes are set to return this summer.

    The flights will include three weekly departures from Copenhagen and two from Stockholm, operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft.

    “We know that many of our customers have been looking forward to the return of our Beirut flights. These routes are particularly important for those traveling to see family and friends, and we are delighted to once again offer a direct and convenient connection,” says Henrik Winell, Vice President Network at SAS.

  • News round up

    Demokraatit wins Greenlandic election, here are the reactions

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged the result, stating:  “Election Day in Greenland yesterday was a joyful day and a celebration of democracy. I would like to congratulate Demokraatit on a very good election.”  She added that “We (the Danish government) will await the results of the negotiations that will now take place in Greenland. […]

  • News round up

    Plans to transform Svanemøllen has been presented

    ·

    The City of Copenhagen has taken a step toward redeveloping the historic Svanemølleværket and its surrounding area. A new proposal is in the works to turn the former power plant into a hub for culture, business, and green energy solutions.The project includes plans to house Denmark’s Technical Museum inside the red-brick building, preserving its industrial […]

  • News round up

    Mette F: “Giorgia Meloni and I see eye to eye about immigration”

    ·

    Yesterday, Mette Frederiksen met with Giorgia Meloni. Despite the two prime ministers being on opposite political sides (Giorgia Meloni leads the right-wing Italian government), the two have shown agreement on several points.It’s Mette F. who writes it on Facebook:“Safety and security in Europe also mean that we need to have control over our external borders. […]

  • General

    Proposal for new bridge between Enghave Brygge and Islands Brygge

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    The Copenhagen municipality has released what the proposal for a new bridge to be built between Enghave Brygge and Islands Brygge would look like. The Technology and Environmental Administration have decided on how the bridge will look like on each side of the harbour if it is built, pushing the plans closer to becoming a […]

  • General

    Lego makes a record high profit in 2024

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    2024 proves to have been a record high year for Lego, making a profit of 13.8 billion Danish kroner which is five percent higher than 2023. Revenue has also seen a 13 percent increase, with Lego toys having been sold for a total of 74.3 billion Danish kroner. Niels B. Christiansen, Lego’s CEO, has commented […]

  • News round up

    PM Mette Frederiksen to meet with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today in Rome at the Palazzo Chigi.Some of the main topics to be covered during the meeting is Ukraine, European cooperation, and migration policies. Migration will also be related to the strengthening of Europe’s external borders. “We must act to make Europe as […]

  • News round up

    Greenland’s parliamentary election polls to open today

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    Greenland’s parliamentary election will be held today, where independence has been the main focus of the election campaigns. Polls are opening at 9:00 local time in Greenland (12:00 in Denmark) and will close at 19:00 local time (22:00 in Denmark).The result is expected to be released on March 12. There are currently 40,500 people eligible […]

  • News round up

    Denmark launches 250 million DKK fund to support female entrepreneurs 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish government has announced a new financing plan to improve access to venture capital for female entrepreneurs.  Up to 250 million DKK will be made available through the Danish Export and Investment Fund (EIFO) and private investors by 2030. The program offers the loans, provided that at least one founder in a company is a […]

  • News round up

    Danish government proposes new police powers and increased nightlife fines 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish government has introduced a proposal to increase public safety, including new police powers to impose residence bans and stricter penalties in nightlife areas. These residence bans would allow police to prohibit individuals from entering certain areas for 30 days, even if they have not committed a crime. Police could issue these bans if a person exhibits […]

  • News round up

    New agreement secures salary boost for private sector pedagogical assistants and educational assistants

    ·

    FOA has just signed an agreement with DI for private sector pedagogical assistants and educational assistants. The deal includes a salary boost of more than 3,000 DKK per month by 2027, along with better pension payments and more money in the free choice account.After 14 hours of negotiations, the agreement was signed late Sunday night. […]

  • News round up

    Investors unhappy with new Novo test results with weight loss drug

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Novo Nordisk on Monday published test results for Cagrisema, which gave a group of test subjects a weight loss of 15.7 percent after 68 weeks of use.A similar group of test subjects who only received a placebo achieved a weight loss of 3.1 percent.Although the results demonstrate a significant weight loss, it is apparently less […]

  • News round up

    Employment among non-Western immigrants is at a record high

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The number of non-Western immigrants in employment has never been higher, and the employment gap between immigrants and Danes is now the lowest ever. The development has benefited rural municipalities, where immigrants have mitigated an otherwise significant decline in employment, according to an analysis from the organization for small and medium-sized enterprises in Denmark, SMV […]

  • News round up

    DanChurchAid raises 13 million DKK after US aid cuts 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    DanChurchAid’s (Folkekirkens Nødhjælp) national fundraiser has exceeded expectations, raising 13 million DKK with the help of 10,000 volunteers. The organization had anticipated 7,000 volunteers but saw unexpectedly high participation, especially among young people. Secretary General Jonas Nøddekær called the result “completely overwhelming” and noted, “Many people have told us that the tense situation in the world has […]

  • News round up

    Majority of shares in Saxo Bank sold to Swiss company

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    According to a press release, the Swiss Safra Sarasin Group has bought 70 percent of Saxo Bank.The Swiss have bought 70 percent of the shares from the previous owners, Chinese Geely Financial Denmark and Finnish Madatum Group, Ritzau reports.Kim Fournais, who founded Saxo Bank together with Lars Seier Christensen, among others, will retain his shareholding […]

  • News round up

    Women still handle less of the family’s banking

    ·

    A new analysis from Mybanker shows that men and women are still not equal when it comes to personal finances. Women earn less, save less for retirement, invest less often, and are less involved in their household’s banking compared to men.One sign of this is who talks to the bank. In 2024, women made 36% […]

  • News round up

    One in five women face harsh psychological work environments

    ·

    A new analysis from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (AE) reveals that female employees in Denmark are significantly more likely than men to experience violence, threats, bullying, or stress at work. The report, published ahead of International Women’s Day, shows that 20.3% of female employees—roughly one in five—work in psychologically demanding conditions, compared […]

  • News round up

    Tivoli cancels U.S. independence day celebration

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    As first reported by TV2 Kosmopol, Tivoli Gardens will not hold its traditional 4th of July celebration this year. Press manager Torben Plank told The Copenhagen Post that scheduling conflicts led to the decision.“This year, July 4th falls on a Friday, where there is a lot going on outside in the amusement park, including a […]

  • News round up

    Record heat expected in Denmark this weekend

    ·

    Denmark may experience record-breaking spring warmth this weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching 17 degrees.

    The heat, which is being pushed up from the Sahara, has already set records in neighboring countries.

    Today, Denmark saw temperatures above 15 degrees, marking one of the warmest March days in years.

    While temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday, the warm spell will continue through the weekend, with cooler spring weather returning early next week. This is an unusually early heatwave for Denmark.

  • News round up

    Wage increases for 70,000 hotel and restaurant employees

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A new collective agreement has been reached for approximately 70,000 employees in Denmark’s hotel and restaurant industry, ensuring a gradual increase in hourly wages over the next three years.The agreement was negotiated between employer organizations Horesta and Dansk Erhverv, and the labor union 3F Privat Service Hotel & Restaurant.It was signed at the Marriott Hotel […]

  • News round up

    Palestine Square will be established in Copenhagen

    ·

    After years of political debate, Copenhagen’s City Council has officially approved the naming of a square in Nørrebro as Palæstinas Plads (Palestine Square). Yesterday a majority of 29 out of 55 council members voted in favor of the proposal, putting an end to long-standing disputes.The currently unnamed square is between Den Røde Plads and Nørrebro […]

