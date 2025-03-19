Majority of Danes support increased speed enforcement

23-year old British Jack Draper proved too strong, as Holger Rune lost the biggest final of his career so far.
The Dane was quickly down 0 – 4 in the first set, and was pressed backwards on the court from the strong Brit, before losing the first set 6-2.
The second set started equally bad for the Dane, and he was down 0-2 before finding his feet. Draper broke Runes’ serve again to 5-2 and any Danish hopes for a comeback faded fast.
Draper closed the match with a 6-2, 6-2 overall win, after a promising performance.
“It was a difficult day for me, but I would like to congratulate Jack (Draper, ed.). What a tournament you have played over the past two weeks,” said Rune afterwards.
After a difficult start to 2025 – and after not having been in a final like this for over two years – it was mostly thanks that were handed out during the official interview after the match.
“Thanks to my team, we are doing well, so let’s keep chasing more and pushing the limits. It is not nice to lose, but that is life sometimes,” said Rune.
Holger Rune moves up one place in the world rankings to number 12 and will head to Miami to another Masters 1000 tournament starting later this week.