Despite efforts, women continue to earn less than men also in Denmark.

Female managers earn 9.8% less than their male counterparts. The wage gap has decreased compared to the previous year, when it was 11.7%, but there is still a long way to go to achieve true equality.

This is stated by an analysis conducted by HBS Economics for Lederne, which examined the wage gap between female and male managers in the private sector aged between 25 and 59.

Factors such as maternity leave, sick leave, experience, and other considerations contribute to the gap.

As the CEO of Lederne, Bodil Nordestgaard Ismiris, states, the first signs of change in the wage gap are becoming noticeable, and they are satisfied with this progress. He expressed confidence that, at this pace, the gap will be eliminated. Their goal is to achieve equal pay between genders.

This article was written by high school students from IIS Baronio in Italy, under the supervision of a Copenhagen Post journalist, to verify the accuracy of the news.