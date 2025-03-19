What are you doing in Denmark? The sorrows of learning Danish

In this episode, Derek, Brook, and Conrad explore the difficulties of learning Danish through a listener message and discuss the demotivating forces that can plague foreigners learning Danish

In this episode, we explore the difficulties of learning Danish through a listener message. Mei from Taiwan, and part of the WAYDID community, shares her frustrating experience learning Danish and being quizzed and mocked by Danish acquaintances on her progress.

We discuss the demotivating forces that can plague foreigners learning Danish and the ways in which Danes are knowingly or unknowingly making it harder for international folks to learn the language.

Conrad, Brooke, and Derek break down their own experiences learning Danish and the specific influences from the Danes in their lives. And of course, a Dane weighs in to round out the panel as Steven Feraru shares his opinions and experiences with language and communicating with non-Danish speakers from the native perspective.

You can listen to the episode also on Apple Podcast, YouTube, and Acast.

If you have an experience you’d like to share or a question to pose to the show, you can leave your own voice note for us through this link: speakpipe.com/waydid or email hello@robe-trotting.com

Don’t forget to share this podcast with any friends who have made the move to Denmark!

The Copenhagen Post on Instagram

What Are You Doing in Denmark on Instagram

What Are You Doing in Denmark on Youtube