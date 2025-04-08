Education

New tender round to expand IB education in Denmark as student numbers rise

To support the expansion of International Baccalaureate (IB) in Denmark, the Ministry of Children and Education is initiating a tender round to establish possible additional public contracts. Secondary education institutions have until the 1st of October to apply to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB)

Photo: Pixabay/Klimkin
An opening of new IB programs would allow new international youth to study in Denmark.
Julie Llopes

As the number of upper secondary students is set to rise by 70% by 2033, the Ministry of Children and Education is preparing to broaden its range of options by opening a tender round for upper secondary schools to apply.The aim is to create up to three new International Baccalaureate (IB) programs in Denmark.Between 2012 […]

