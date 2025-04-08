In a small room in Copenhagen, internationals are boarding a plane. Not a real one — but an immersive, guided journey through the emotional landscapes of identity, belonging, and adaptation. They’re flying with “Ceremonica Airlines,” a metaphor brought to life by Ceremonica, a Copenhagen-based experience design studio co-founded by Monica Matei and Adelė Šalkauskaitė. The […]
Two internationals designed an “airline” to help others in their foreigner’s journey
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career