Danes want better neighbor relations, new study finds

A new national survey reveals that over one in four Danes feel their neighborhood relationships have worsened in the past five years, creating concern about declining trust and increased vulnerability to crime.The study, conducted by the Danish Crime Prevention Council in collaboration with TrygFonden, surveyed more than 7,600 people across Denmark. It found that only […]

  • General

    New German coalition agreement in place

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Germany’s CDU, CSU, and SPD parties have presented a coalition agreement outlining plans to revive the economy, tighten immigration policy, and streamline public administration. The new government aims to cut administrative costs by eight percent over four years, create a digitalisation ministry, and increase industrial investment.CDU leader Friedrich Merz promised a “reasonable” approach, distancing himself […]

  • News round up

    Danish C25 opens with record gain

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish C25 index jumped 12.7 percent on Thursday morning, marking its largest single-day increase since its inception in 2017. The previous record was a 4.1 percent gain. The sharp rise follows a 5.64 percent drop on Wednesday, triggered by concerns over new U.S. tariffs. TV 2 reports large gains for Rockwool (17.5 percent), GN […]

  • News round up

    Trump pauses tariffs, China excluded

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of newly imposed tariffs on Wednesday evening, excluding those on Chinese goods. The base tariff of ten percent will remain in effect.The pause follows a rough day in global markets as a 20 percent tariff on EU goods and a base tariff of 10 percent took effect.Trump also announced […]

  • News round up

    Flags at half-mast commemorate 85th anniversary of German occupation

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Today, Denmark observes the 85th anniversary of the German invasion on April 9, 1940.To honor this date, flags have been lowered to half-mast at Amalienborg and other locations across the country.“At 12 o’clock, the flag is raised to the top as a silent symbol that the occupation did not last. As you know, it ended […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk share drops even more after another Trump threat

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    It has been a tough period for Novo Nordisk shareholders. In the summer of 2024, the share price was over DKK 1,000 per share. Now it is approaching DKK 400.The latest dip comes on Wednesday morning on top of a threat from the US president announcing a special tariff on the pharmaceutical industry to come.“We’re […]

  • News round up

    Danske Bank: “Tariffs may drag the U.S. into recession”

    ·

    Frank Øland, the Global Chief Strategist at Danske Bank, says what is happening with the tariff may drag the U.S. into recession.He wrote in a post on LinkedIn, saying that “Neither China nor the U.S. can live with tariffs above 100 percent for very long. If the tariffs aren’t negotiated down soon, I expect the […]

  • News round up

    Nearly one in four Americans support U.S. takeover of Greenland, survey finds

    ·

    A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in the U.S. reveals that nearly a quarter of Americans believe the United States should pursue a takeover of Greenland.According to the poll, 23 percent of respondents said they are in favor of the possibility that the U.S. acquires Greenland. Another 22 percent expressed uncertainty about […]

  • News round up

    Danish Prime Minister said speed is important to improve air defense

    ·

    Today, Mette Frederiksen today spoke during the traditional Q&A in the Danish Parliament.The Prime Minister said Denmark must act fast to improve its air defense. Speed is more important than perfect quality, she said. Many good soldiers have left the military in recent years due to low pay and budget cuts. Frederiksen hopes this won’t […]

  • News round up

    Danes want better neighbor relations, new study finds

    ·

    A new national survey reveals that over one in four Danes feel their neighborhood relationships have worsened in the past five years, creating concern about declining trust and increased vulnerability to crime.The study, conducted by the Danish Crime Prevention Council in collaboration with TrygFonden, surveyed more than 7,600 people across Denmark. It found that only […]

  • News round up

    Greenland has a new government

    ·

    Greenland officially has a new government. Yesterday, the new executive took office. The Prime Minister is Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the center-right party that won the elections in March.Yesterday, he posted on Facebook: “Now I have officially become the Premier of Naalakkersuisut. It is a great and proud day for me. I would like to […]

  • News round up

    New “Sunday ticket” allows 10 DKK metro rides in April

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    As of the 6th of April, you can buy an hour worth of access to the Metro for only 10 DKK, every Sunday for the rest of the month.This was announced by the Copenhagen metro, Metroselskabet, on Friday. The ticket allows travel in up to three zones and lasts for an hour after purchase. It […]

  • News round up

    Danish stock market is doing better after this morning’s drop

    ·

    After the tremendous drop this morning, the Danish stock market is recovering and is expected to close the day with a loss that is not as bad as many feared earlier. At the time of writing, the C25 — the index that includes the country’s most valuable companies — is down about 4% since Friday. It has remained relatively stable around that level since 10 AM, with only minor fluctuations of about a percentage point.

    Many European and global markets have performed even worse.

    This drop was triggered by a combination of events from last week: Trump imposing tariffs and then confirming them, China’s response, and growing concerns about a global market crisis.

    As often happens when major global events take place on a Friday night or over the weekend — when the stock markets are closed — the reopening on Monday morning can result in sharp declines like this one.

    This morning, at market open, the Danish main index dropped by 7.33%, marking the worst performance since the COVID outbreak. Since then, however, the day has taken a more positive turn.

    DSV has been hit hard today, down 7.5%.

    Novo Nordisk, Denmark’s most valuable company, also started poorly with a 7% drop, but has steadily improved throughout the day and is now trading at nearly the same level as on Friday.

  • News round up

    Mærsk to build Danish warships, Defense Minister is “very happy”

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Mærsk has offered to help Denmark build new frigates at one of its shipyards in South Korea, according to DR News.Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed the offer in a written statement: “Mærsk is a distinguished Danish company with proud traditions of building ships – including ships for the Danish Armed Forces. I am therefore […]

  • Sport

    FC København finally won in Farum

    ·

    Jesper Skeel

    FC Nordsjællands record streak of unbeaten in 21 games at home, broke after a 1-0 defeat at home versus FC København.

    The Lions have historically had difficulties winning in Farum where the home side plays on artifical grass.

    FCK head coach Jacob Neestrup had never won there before, as Copenhagen’s last win in Farum was in 2021.

    It was not a game to remember. In a very tactical and uneventful game, FC København needed a set piece combination to secure the winning goal. The goal was the first Superliga goal, from the young striker Amin Chiakha.

    With the win, FC København goes top of the table as rivals FC Midtjylland (Herning) lost again, this time 2-1 at Randers.

    On Sunday, at huge match awaits as Brondby visits Parken. Kickoff is at 2pm.

  • News round up

    New report uncovers health inequality in Denmark

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A new report from the National Board of Health (Sundhedsstyrelsen) reveals continued social inequality in health across Denmark.The report was prepared by the National Institute of Public Health (Statens Institut for Folkesundhed) at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU).It examines 68 different indicators and finds that people with lower levels of education experience more illness […]

  • News round up

    Danish shares free falling – worst time since Covid-19

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Monday, Danish shares follow the decline from all other financial markets.After an hour of trading, the loss among the largest shares in the C-25 index was more than 5 percent. Since Donald Trump declared the world’s tariff war, the Danish index has fallen by more than 13 percent.The decline is brutal and has come […]

  • News round up

    Birch pollen season begins across Denmark

    ·

    Over the weekend, Asthma-Allergy Denmark detected enough birch tree pollen in their pollen traps to officially start the season for the type of tree pollen that most people in Denmark are allergic to. The organization will now issue daily Pollen Counts and Warnings for birch and offer advice to those affected.According to Asthma-Allergy Denmark, the […]

  • News round up

    U.S. Secretary of State: Greenland’s break from Denmark not U.S.-driven

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied American involvement in Greenland’s push for independence following Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s suggestion that the U.S. might annex the territory.“We are not annexing anything. The Vice President has already emphasized that,” Rubio said after a NATO meeting in Brussels, adding:“It is entirely up to the Greenlanders themselves, […]

  • News round up

    Around 50% of Danes would boycott American companies, TV 2 survey finds

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    TV 2 has launched a survey to explore Danish attitudes toward the boycott of American goods.Conducted with polling institute Megafon, the survey begins by asking participants whether they would avoid buying products from specific American companies: McDonald’s, Tesla, Apple, Levi’s, and Coca-Cola.If participants answer “yes,” they are then given additional information about each company’s operations […]

  • News round up

    Danish stocks continue to fall following Trump tariffs

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish shares continued their decline Friday morning as markets react to Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on EU imports.The C25 index is currently down 4.2 percent.Banking stocks have been hit especially hard. Danske Bank is down 10 percent, while Sydbank has fallen 9.6 percent. Jyske Bank has dropped 8.1 percent, and Nordea is down 5.3 […]

  • News round up

    Parent-funded housing often linked to wealthier families, new figures show

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    In 2023, 53,700 people lived in a parent-purchased owner-occupied home in Denmark, according to a new analysis by Danmarks Statistik. The homes—often bought by parents for their children—covered 27,400 properties, primarily consisting of owner-occupied apartments (61%) and single-family houses (39%).According to the data, wealth plays a major role. Among 50–69-year-old owners, 41% were in the […]

  • News round up

    Danish Foreign Minister met with US Secretary of State and “set some things straight”

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish government continues to sharpen its rhetoric towards the US, after patience has run out with the repeated wishes to take over Greenland.On Thursday, Mette Frederiksen stood side by side with the new Greenlandic leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen and said in English that “You cannot annex another country”.At the same time, Danish Foreign Minister Lars […]

  • News round up

    Many important names for the upcoming Copenhagen Democracy Summit

    ·

    In a few weeks, Copenhagen will become the arena of discussion for international politics and diplomacy during one of the most tense moments in recent global diplomacy.The city will host the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2025 (organized by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation) on May 13 and 14.Among its main organizers is former NATO Chief Anders […]

  • News round up

    Mærsk acquires Panama Canal Railway

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish shipping company Mærsk has acquired the Panama Canal Railway through its port operator, APM Terminals. The company announced the acquisition in a press release on April 2. The railway is a 76-kilometer single-track line connecting the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, operating parallel to the Panama Canal.“The Panama Canal Railway Company represents an attractive infrastructure […]

  • News round up

    “Palestine Square” sign vandalized

    ·

    The sign of the new Palestine Square in Nørrebro was vandalized just a day after being installed. It happened probably during the night. To make it public was Kashif Ahmad, a member of the City Council for Radikale Venstre, who posted a picture on X, writing: “The sign reading ‘Palestine Plads’ didn’t even stay up […]

  • News round up

    Partial building collapse in central Aarhus triggers large emergency response 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A building partially collapsed Wednesday morning in central Aarhus, prompting a large emergency response.  Police received the report at 8:49 a.m. “There are major traffic problems at the intersection by the building,” said Peter Andersen, duty officer at East Jutland Police. Sønder Allé remains blocked. Firefighters and paramedics are on site. “We are up there with a […]

  • News round up

    Military support of 6.7 billion DKK for Ukraine

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Denmark made another donation package for the military support of Ukraine, for a value of 6.7 billion DKK.It was passed by Foreign Policy Committee and is financed with funds from the Ukraine Foundation and is allocated in the years 2025 to 2027.The donation package is intended to strengthen the overall defense of Ukraine against Russia. […]

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen posts photo with Greenland’s outgoing and incoming Prime Ministers

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    Yesterday Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Greenland for a two-day visit. Shortly after her arrival, she posted a photo on social media alongside both the outgoing Prime Minister of Greenland, Múte B. Egede, and the incoming Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen.The caption consisted of just three words, written in both Danish and Greenlandic: “Samarbejde. […]

  • News round up

    Busy week for Danish diplomacy

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Several influential figures for the Denmark’s diplomatic relations are abroad this week.First, King Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary met with President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. The visit ends on the 3rd of April and included Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen.During the visit, it was announced that Denmark had signed […]

  • News round up

    Denmark strengthens defense with French missiles and Finnish vehicles

    ·

    Denmark is upping its military capabilities through two new defense deals. As part of an effort to upgrade the country’s air defense, a deal to purchase French Mistral missiles has been agreed upon.The deal was announced during the royal couple’s visit to France, which included Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen. While the cost and […]

  • News round up

    Vocational education struggles to attract students

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    A report published this 1st of April by the Ministry of Children and Education’s on application figures from students in 9th and 10th grade for upper secondary education, states that only 1 in 5 selected vocational education as a first choice. That represents 20% out of all the 60,000 students who applied for upper secondary […]

  • News round up

    Frederiksberg municipality has highest tax increase since 2021

    ·

    Benedicte Vagner

    A report done by the Centre of Political Studies (CEPOS) shows that more municipalities have increased tax levels in recent years. However, these increases vary across municipalities in Denmark. CEPOS has released a list of municipalities showing the tax levels in 2025. On this list, 27 municipalities having increased their taxes, and 7 have decreased their […]

  • News round up

    Greenlandic government divided over Danish PM visit

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A planned visit by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to Greenland this week has drawn criticism from within the Greenlandic parliament.Vivian Motzfeldt, incoming Minister for Independence and Foreign Affairs and leader of the Siumut party, called the visit inappropriate.“It is not appropriate that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen travels to Greenland when Naalakkersuisut has not yet […]

  • News round up

    King Frederik and Queen Mary yesterday met Macron

    ·

    Yesterday, the Danish state visit to France began: King Frederik X and Queen Mary met with President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. The visit focuses on strengthening economic, cultural, and political ties between Denmark and France.The visit started with an official welcoming ceremony at Les Invalides, followed by a meeting at the Élysée […]

  • News round up

    Life science industry accounts for one-fifth of Denmark’s exports

    ·

    Denmark’s life science industry made up 20% of the country’s exports in 2024, equivalent to 182 billion DKK, according to a new report from the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs.The report shows that most of the industry is based in the Greater Copenhagen area. To support growth outside the capital, Minister of Industry […]

  • News round up

    Danish companies face DEI-pressure from American demands

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danish companies have – like companies in other countries – been required by the US to sign a declaration stating that they do not have special rules that benefit minorities.“All suppliers to the US State Department must confirm that they do not have diversity programs that violate US anti-discrimination laws,” the US embassy writes to […]

  • News round up

    Fewer trains to and from Aarhus Central Station for the rest of the year

    ·

    Aarhus Central Station has been undergoing renovations since yesterday, which will cause changes to the train services.

    For the rest of the year, only two to four of the station’s six tracks will be operational, causing disruptions to train services and a reduction in the number of trains running outside of peak hours.

    InterCity and InterCityLyn services will continue to operate every half hour between Fredericia and Aarhus H, there will be fewer trains during non-peak times. The travel planner has been updated with the latest information on these changes, says DSB.

    The train company has also announced that commuters affected by the disruptions can apply for compensation. Passengers traveling from at least two of the stations Skanderborg, Aarhus H, and Hinnerup will be eligible for a 25% refund on their Commuter Cards during the period of reduced train services.

    The redevelopment will continue through 2026, with ongoing changes to train traffic expected.

  • News round up

    Spring is here – at least until Thursday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark switched to summertime over the weekend. The bright evenings are upon us, and for the next couple of days the feeling of spring will be very real.Today and Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the capital between 11 and up to 15 degrees.There is plenty of sun and clear weather, so the nights […]

  • News round up

    What happened with the “Battle over Greenland” during the weekend

    ·

    The “Battle over Greenland” (as the Danish media are calling the diplomatic crisis between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland itself) saw developments during the weekend. The U.S. Vice President Vance, on Friday, visiting the American military base in the territory, said that “Denmark hasn’t done a good job, and this must change,” but he added […]

  • News round up

    PM M. Frederiksen annouced a visit to Greenland

    ·

    Mette Frederiksen will visit Greenland for two days this week. The Danish Prime Minister will fly to the territory on April 2 and stay there until April 4. An important part of her trip will be meeting with Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who a few days ago was indicated as the future Prime Minister of Greenland and […]

  • Sport

    Cycling: Mads Pedersen won Gent – Wewelgem again

    ·

    Jesper Skeel

    Mads P, as he is known by Danes, was reigning champion and favourite to win again, but this win was remarkable, and exceeded his own expectations.

    After 190 Kilometers and with 60 Kilometers to go, Pedersen said goodbye to his break away group, and launched his solo mission.

    The Danish Lidl-Trek captain quickly got momentum, and with 35 kilometers to go he had a 2:00 min lead, which was enough to keep the chasing peloton away, as he faced the wind.

    Mads Pedersen succeeded and crossed the finish line first with the peloton 49 seconds behind.

    After the win Pedersen concluded with a smile:

    “Now, I know how Tadej (Pogacar red.) and Mathieu (Van der Poel red.) feel,” referring to two fellow cycling stars, known for their long solo rides.

    The win was Mads Pedersen’s third victory in Gent – Wewelgem 

  • News round up

    Vance: “Denmark hasn’t done a good job, and this must change”. But “Military force will not be necessary”

    ·

    The Vice President of the United States of America, J.D. Vance, has accused Denmark of not having done enough for the defense of Denmark and the Arctic but has also excluded that the United States will take possession of the Kingdom’s territory by force.Speaking at a press conference with American media at the American Pituffik […]

  • News round up

    Public transport fare to Copenhagen Airport to be increased by 20 DKK from 2027

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    An agreement between the Danish government and the City of Copenhagen will introduce a 20 DKK price increase for public transport to the city’s airport from 2027.This will help finance a new metro line connecting Copenhagen Central Station to Refshaleøen and Lynetteholm.Commuter pass holders will be exempt from the increase.Additional funding will come from selling […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s best vocational schools in new study

    ·

    A new study by SMVdanmark has given insights into the quality of vocational education in Denmark, with over 9,000 companies sharing their experiences and evaluations of their partnerships with vocational schools. The analysis sheds light on the differences in how schools collaborate with businesses.According to the study, the best vocational school in Denmark for 2024 […]

  • News round up

    Today is the day of U.S. Vice President’s visit to Greenland, and Greenland may appoint the new government

    ·

    U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, are set to visit Greenland today, with their itinerary now focused solely on the American Pituffik Space Base.Initially, the visit was planned as a broader trip, including stops at historical sites, Greenlandic cultural heritage locations, and the country’s national dog sled race.However, after the diplomatic […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen introduces paid parking on Sundays

    ·

    Starting April 1, Copenhagen will extend paid parking to Sundays, requiring drivers to pay unless they have a resident permit. The decision, affecting approximately 72,000 public parking spaces, was made by a political majority and announced by the city’s technical and environmental administration.Technical and Environmental Mayor Line Barfod from the Red-Green Alliance hopes the move […]

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen: “European values are not just words”

    ·

    The Danish Prime Minister was in Paris yesterday at the summit with other heads of state and government. During the meeting, she wrote on Facebook: “One thing is clear in these times: Our European values are not just words. Right now, we are showing that we are willing to take action. That we stand together […]

  • News round up

    Sex fair posters hung illegally across Copenhagen

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Bright pink posters advertising the sex fair Erotic World have appeared across Copenhagen on electrical cabinets—without permission. The company behind the fair, Outlet Media Sjælland ApS, has not received approval to post the ads, yet continues to do so annually.Copenhagen City Council member Morten Melchiors is calling for stricter rules. “I don’t think it looks […]

  • News round up

    A demonstration will take place in front of the American Embassy

    ·

    A demonstration is set to take place on Saturday in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, in Dag Hammarskjölds Allé.It will begin at 12:00 and is organized to protest the US government’s attitude toward Greenland.TV 2 reported on the demonstration, also quoting Henriette Berthelsen, one of the organizers: “Donald Trump has decided that he […]

  • News round up

    M. Frederiksen: “Trump’s interest in Greenland is not going away.” But “Vance is not wrong about Greenland´s security.”

    ·

    Yesterday Mette Frederiksen commented on the words of both Trump and J.D. Vance. Se did it in a post on Facebook:“We are in ongoing dialogue with our colleagues across Europe. And I have no doubt that the support for the Kingdom is very strong – from major countries such as Germany, France, and the United […]

