Danish Prime Minister said speed is important to improve air defense

After the tremendous drop this morning, the Danish stock market is recovering and is expected to close the day with a loss that is not as bad as many feared earlier. At the time of writing, the C25 — the index that includes the country’s most valuable companies — is down about 4% since Friday. It has remained relatively stable around that level since 10 AM, with only minor fluctuations of about a percentage point.

Many European and global markets have performed even worse.

This drop was triggered by a combination of events from last week: Trump imposing tariffs and then confirming them, China’s response, and growing concerns about a global market crisis.

As often happens when major global events take place on a Friday night or over the weekend — when the stock markets are closed — the reopening on Monday morning can result in sharp declines like this one.

This morning, at market open, the Danish main index dropped by 7.33%, marking the worst performance since the COVID outbreak. Since then, however, the day has taken a more positive turn.

DSV has been hit hard today, down 7.5%.

Novo Nordisk, Denmark’s most valuable company, also started poorly with a 7% drop, but has steadily improved throughout the day and is now trading at nearly the same level as on Friday.