Science

Danish researchers want a fast lane for American researchers to Denmark

Cutbacks at universities in the US and restrictions on freedom of speech are causing both politicians and researchers in Denmark to reach out. If researchers want to leave the US, they are welcome, is the message

American researchers who want to go to Denmark or other European countries are welcome. (photo: CIS)
The Copenhagen Post

Last week, more than 1,900 researchers signed an open letter to the US president, asking him to stop the government’s “large-scale attack on American science”.“The administration is slashing funding for scientific agencies, terminating grants to scientists, defunding their laboratories, and hampering international scientific collaboration. The funding cuts are forcing institutions to pause research (including studies […]

