What are you doing in Denmark? Facing Elvis, Harry Potter, and McDonald’s in court

In this episode, Brooke brings Derek and Mike three wild tales of copyright lawsuits that landed in Danish courtrooms

What do Elvis Presley, Harry Potter, and McDonald’s all have in common? The answer: they’ve all taken legal swings at Denmark.

This week, Brooke brings Derek and Mike three wild tales of copyright lawsuits that landed in Danish courtrooms – from a replica Graceland in Jutland to a magical festival that had to lose a little Hogwarts to survive. Plus, a hot dog vendor who went toe-to-toe with a global fast food empire… and kind of won?

Danish creativity meets international IP law—what could go wrong?

