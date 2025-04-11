How did you happen to move to Copenhagen?Back in 2016, my partner Mike Walsh was sent to Copenhagen on what was supposed to be a short business trip. It got extended, and eventually, his boss offered him to stay permanently. The night he received the offer was actually the only night I didn’t hear from […]
“I have a responsibility of portraying more than hygge, pastries and bikes”
Born and raised in Pennsylvania, USA, Derek Hartman moved to Denmark in 2017, to follow his partner – now husband – Mike Walsh. If they started uploading videos together online to depict their life in Denmark as a way to connect with their family abroad, now their YouTube channel accumulates a total of 15M views. Under the name Robe Trotting, Derek continues to humorously portray his life as an adopted Dane on several platforms, including with a Podcast called “What are you doing in Denmark?” (WAYDID Podcast)
This rural town in Denmark has a 17 percent international workforce — Here’s how
With a low unemployment rate and aging population, the municipality is actively recruiting workers from abroad to fill essential roles and support long-term growth
Beyond difference: building a community in Denmark
The Brotherhood for Professionals of Color has spent 18 months creating safe spaces for connection, mentoring, and empowerment—without asking for more than respect
How international really is the leadership of the C25 companies?
The 25 largest publicly listed companies in Denmark, all represented under the C25 index, have shown a recurring trend among its leaders: about 33% of these companies’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are internationals
Danish PM enjoying an European kind of Trump Bump
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has regained the popularity of her past. The fight over the future of Greenland and Trump’s frequent threats have Danes warming up to their prime minister, sort of.
Easter in Denmark is about eggs, lunch with the family, a good beer and getting outdoors
There are special traditions in Denmark for Easter. Although few people in Denmark celebrate Christian traditions, there are rituals to observe. Unless you have flown south.
New exhibition at Danish Architecture Center focuses on recycling and reuse in architecture
The successful exhibition Water is Coming closed a few weeks ago, and a new one is taking its place. The upcoming exhibition will showcase how architecture can look to the future, in the very traditional Danish way of envisioning it: not just beautiful, but also functional. The permanent exhibition So Danes! will remain in place.
The net migration of internationals from many countries is declining
Data analyst Kelly Rasmussen analyzes how internationals from different nationalities have varying retention rates in Denmark. Her calculations cover the last decades and show how people from wealthier democracies tend to leave more than others