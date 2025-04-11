SAS named Europe’s most punctual airline in March 2025

Today is the 85th birthday of Queen Margrethe. To celebrate the occasion, a new official portrait of the Queen has been released, taken at Fredensborg Palace, a place of personal significance, where the Queen will spend her special day surrounded by family and friends.

The celebration itself is set to be more understated this year, with a more private atmosphere than in the past. According to DR’s royal commentator, Thomas Larsen, this is a direct result of the transition to King Frederik and the new royal generation. “It shows that she meant it when she abdicated,” Larsen says, emphasizing the smooth handover of royal duties.

While the celebration will remain intimate, a small public celebration will take place during the changing of the guard at 12:00, when a birthday concert by the Royal Guard Band will be held, offering citizens a chance to join in the festivities.