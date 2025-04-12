The proportion of Danish fathers taking paternity leave is on a slow but steady rise, new data shows.According to Danmarks Statistik, the share of fathers with the right to take paternal leave who actually made use of that right increased from 88% in 2022 to 89% in 2023.This slight uptick follows the parental leave reform […]
More fathers in Denmark are taking paternity leave—but mothers still use the majority
