Life in Denmark

More fathers in Denmark are taking paternity leave—but mothers still use the majority

Fathers in Denmark are continuing to take advantage of the country’s parental leave, but mothers still take the majority, indicating only gradual progress toward shared parenting after recent reforms.

Fathers in Denmark are taking more paternity leave (photo: Pixabay)
Tristan Fender

The proportion of Danish fathers taking paternity leave is on a slow but steady rise, new data shows.According to Danmarks Statistik, the share of fathers with the right to take paternal leave who actually made use of that right increased from 88% in 2022 to 89% in 2023.This slight uptick follows the parental leave reform […]

