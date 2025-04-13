The Danish Architecture Center is set to open its new exhibition, Recycle!, on April 11. Located on the second floor of the center, where the exhibition Water is Coming was previously displayed, this new showcase takes a close look at the growing trend of recycling and reusing materials in architecture.Unlike the permanent exhibition So Danish!, […]
New exhibition at Danish Architecture Center focuses on recycling and reuse in architecture
