New exhibition at Danish Architecture Center focuses on recycling and reuse in architecture

The successful exhibition Water is Coming closed a few weeks ago, and a new one is taking its place. The upcoming exhibition will showcase how architecture can look to the future, in the very traditional Danish way of envisioning it: not just beautiful, but also functional. The permanent exhibition So Danes! will remain in place.

Børsen pictures from the exhibition Recycle! at the Danish Architecture Center. Photo: Rasmus Hjortshøj.
The Danish Architecture Center is set to open its new exhibition, Recycle!, on April 11. Located on the second floor of the center, where the exhibition Water is Coming was previously displayed, this new showcase takes a close look at the growing trend of recycling and reusing materials in architecture.Unlike the permanent exhibition So Danish!, […]

