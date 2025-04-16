The idea behind the Brotherhood for Professionals of Color (BPoC) began with a clear need: a space for men of colour in Denmark to connect, find mentorship, and build professional community. After completing his studies in Denmark, founder Joseph Yamoah, originally from Ghana, set the vision in motion—gathering support from existing networks, including members of […]
Beyond difference: building a community in Denmark
The Brotherhood for Professionals of Color has spent 18 months creating safe spaces for connection, mentoring, and empowerment—without asking for more than respect
“We need more than words”: INDE wants to be a new voice for internationals in Denmark
Elizabeth Williams Ørberg is president of INDE—Internationals in Denmark—a grassroots organization formed in response to the growing need for international voices in Danish society. In this interview, she discusses the organization’s origins, mission, and her own 20+ year journey as an international in Denmark.
“You don’t have to do it all on your own”: Ifeoma Okpala Aina of ProWoc on creating community and visibility for internationals in Denmark
Ifeoma Okpala Aina, President of ProWoc (Professional Women of Color), shares how the organization helped her build community, support other women, and push for greater visibility and inclusion in Denmark’s professional and social spheres.
Beyond difference: building a community in Denmark
The Brotherhood for Professionals of Color has spent 18 months creating safe spaces for connection, mentoring, and empowerment—without asking for more than respect
This rural town in Denmark has a 17 percent international workforce — Here’s how
With a low unemployment rate and aging population, the municipality is actively recruiting workers from abroad to fill essential roles and support long-term growth
How international really is the leadership of the C25 companies?
The 25 largest publicly listed companies in Denmark, all represented under the C25 index, have shown a recurring trend among its leaders: about 33% of these companies’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are internationals
Where did my donation go? The ethical gap in modern humanitarian crowdfunding
What happens after you make a donation to humanitarian organizations is often complex—and not very visible. This presents a challenge not only for charities but for the entire ecosystem of modern giving, writes Ali Al Mokdad
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
This rural town in Denmark has a 17 percent international workforce — Here’s how
With a low unemployment rate and aging population, the municipality is actively recruiting workers from abroad to fill essential roles and support long-term growth
How international really is the leadership of the C25 companies?
The 25 largest publicly listed companies in Denmark, all represented under the C25 index, have shown a recurring trend among its leaders: about 33% of these companies’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are internationals
The net migration of internationals from many countries is declining
Data analyst Kelly Rasmussen analyzes how internationals from different nationalities have varying retention rates in Denmark. Her calculations cover the last decades and show how people from wealthier democracies tend to leave more than others