General

Beyond difference: building a community in Denmark

The Brotherhood for Professionals of Color has spent 18 months creating safe spaces for connection, mentoring, and empowerment—without asking for more than respect

Seljan Zeynalli

The idea behind the Brotherhood for Professionals of Color (BPoC) began with a clear need: a space for men of colour in Denmark to connect, find mentorship, and build professional community. After completing his studies in Denmark, founder Joseph Yamoah, originally from Ghana, set the vision in motion—gathering support from existing networks, including members of […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs