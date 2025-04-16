In Ringkøbing-Skjern Municipality, international workers now make up approximately 17 percent of the local workforce, according to the most recent data from April 2025. That number is striking—especially in a rural region far from the international hubs of Copenhagen or Aarhus. But it reflects more than just demographics. It points to a deliberate and evolving strategy […]
This rural town in Denmark has a 17 percent international workforce — Here’s how
