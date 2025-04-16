News round up

Increase in pensioners in Denmark in 2024

·

In 2024, the number of pensioners in Denmark saw a notable rise, with an additional 28,500 individuals receiving public pension benefits, bringing the total to 1,091,300 by the end of the year. A significant portion of this group, 84,200 people, were also employees, marking an increase of 16,000 from the previous year. This surge comes […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

  • News round up

    Mixed Easter weather ahead for Denmark: some rain, no sun

    ·

    Easter in Denmark will be mostly without sun, but, with a bit of luck, also without heavy rain—at least most of the time. The forecast from the Danish Meteorological Institute shows so-and-so weather for the coming days.

    In Copenhagen, there will be a little rain on Saturday morning, as well as on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be the first good day of the week—and even of the past few weeks—with better conditions expected from that day on. Temperatures will hover around 10 degrees Celsius.

    In Aarhus, the weather will be terrible on Saturday and Tuesday, while on Sunday and Monday only light rain is expected in the city and the surrounding areas. Temperatures will also be around 10°C.

    Very heavy rain is expected to hit Aalborg on Saturday (up to 8 mm over several hours), while the weather will improve on Sunday and Monday with only light rain, before worsening again on Tuesday. It will be a bit colder here, around 7–8°C.

    Odense will see very light rain until Tuesday, when the forecast predicts around 4–6 mm of rain spread across several periods of the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, around 13°C.

    Lolland will experience light rain on Saturday and Sunday, clouds on Monday, and heavy rain on Tuesday. Around 14°C is expected.

    Please remember that, although DMI weather forecasts are usually accurate, the weather in Denmark can change suddenly.

  • News round up

    Fish fillet is Danes’ top Easter dish

    ·

    Across Denmark, fish fillet reigns supreme as the nation’s favorite Easter dish. A new survey from HelloFresh and YouGov, reported by TV Midtvest, shows that Danes still lean toward the classic breaded fish as the centerpiece of their Easter lunch.But tastes vary across age groups. Tarteletter—puff pastry shells filled with creamy chicken and asparagus—are especially […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Night trains to return to Denmark after more than a decade

    ·

    For the first time since 2014, Denmark may soon see the return of international night trains. According to Politiken, one of Denmark’s most important newspapers, the Swiss state railway company SBB plans to launch a night train route between Malmö/Copenhagen and Basel in collaboration with German operator RDC. The service could begin as early as […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Richest people in Denmark leave four times the climate footprint of poorest

    ·

    A new analysis from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, AE) reveals large climate inequalities in Denmark. The wealthiest tenth of the population is responsible for nearly four times the climate footprint of the poorest tenth, primarily due to higher levels of consumption, travel, and housing-related emissions.According to the report, the richest […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Increase in pensioners in Denmark in 2024

    ·

    In 2024, the number of pensioners in Denmark saw a notable rise, with an additional 28,500 individuals receiving public pension benefits, bringing the total to 1,091,300 by the end of the year. A significant portion of this group, 84,200 people, were also employees, marking an increase of 16,000 from the previous year. This surge comes […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish soldiers to train in Ukraine, TV 2 reports – Russia reacts strongly

    ·

    Denmark is planning to send unarmed soldiers to Ukraine for training, according to a report by TV 2. The soldiers, drawn from various army regiments, will attend one- to two-week courses to learn how to operate attack drones and apply frontline tactics developed during Ukraine’s three years of drone warfare against Russia.The initiative is part […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Today is Queen Margrethe’s birthday. The Royal House publishes a new portrait.

    ·

    Today is the 85th birthday of Queen Margrethe. To celebrate the occasion, a new official portrait of the Queen has been released, taken at Fredensborg Palace, a place of personal significance, where the Queen will spend her special day surrounded by family and friends.

    The celebration itself is set to be more understated this year, with a more private atmosphere than in the past. According to DR’s royal commentator, Thomas Larsen, this is a direct result of the transition to King Frederik and the new royal generation. “It shows that she meant it when she abdicated,” Larsen says, emphasizing the smooth handover of royal duties.

    While the celebration will remain intimate, a small public celebration will take place during the changing of the guard at 12:00, when a birthday concert by the Royal Guard Band will be held, offering citizens a chance to join in the festivities.

    Queen Margrethe's portrait released for her 85th birthday. Photo: The Royal House
    Queen Margrethe’s portrait released for her 85th birthday. Photo: The Royal House

  • News round up

    Major Turkish expat event coming to Denmark

    ·

    One of Denmark’s largest associations of foreign nationals, the Turkish Expats in Denmark, is hosting a major networking event in Copenhagen on May 2, bringing together Turkish professionals from across the country. The event aims to create new connections, encourage knowledge sharing, and offer support for career development within the Turkish community.

    The Turkish community is the largest international group in Denmark, with over 67,000 members. So, this may be one of the largest event for internationals in recent times.

    The evening will include a panel featuring speakers, informal networking opportunities, and the chance to join a mentor-mentee program designed to strengthen career paths and collaboration. Organizers highlight that participation in the program is optional and open to those who complete a form after ticket registration.

    “This event is about coming together, exchanging ideas, and growing as a community,” said organizers. “We want to support each other and thrive in the Danish workplace.”

    The event will take place at Scandic Spectrum in Copenhagen, from 18:00 to 22:00, and includes complimentary pizza for all attendees. With attendance capped at 150 people, tickets are available through Billetto.

  • News round up

    Public sector sees rise in highly educated employees

    ·

    A new report from SMV (The Danish Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises) highlights a significant increase in the number of highly educated professionals working in Danish public administration over the past decade. The number of employees with long higher education degrees has grown by 66% since 2013.According to the analysis, the total rose from […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark’s tax burden: not as high as it seems, says a research

    ·

    For many internationals arriving in Denmark, one of the most common talking points—right after cycling culture and unpredictable weather—is the country’s supposedly sky-high taxes. The narrative is familiar: Denmark is among the world’s most heavily taxed nations, a price to pay for universal healthcare, free education, and a robust welfare state. But a new analysis […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Online news consumption in Denmark rises sharply after January

    ·

    Since Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency in January 2025, Danish news media have experienced a notable increase in online readership. According to new data from Danske Medier—the organisation representing 240 private media companies in Denmark—daily pageviews on national news websites have risen by 11 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish shares are recovering slowly

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a good Monday, when the leading C25 index rose by 2.5 percent, Danish shares continue their recovery on Tuesday.All shares advance in morning trading, so the C25 index is up 2 percent after one hour of trading.Despite the increases in recent days, many Danish elite shares still seem to have lost some of their […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Many Germans rent summer houses on the “Danish Riviera”

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    As Copenhagen Post wrote yesterday, many Danes choose to spend Easter in their summer homes. According to TV2 Kosmopol, many Germans also choose to spend the holidays in a Danish summer house.Easter in Denmark is about eggs, lunch with the family, a good beer and getting outdoorsAt Feriepartner Nordsjælland, 53 percent more bookings of rental […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Citizens need to hand in old banknotes before 31 May – 20 billion DKK have already been given back

    ·

    Danmarks Nationalbank has launched its final public campaign inviting citizens to hand in older banknotes and 1000-krone notes before they become invalid on 31 May 2025. “It is important for us to collect as many banknotes as possible in time to make the phasing out… smooth for all citizens,” said Camilla Penn, Head of Secretariat, […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Nato exit or Greenland tensions could end U.S. troop deal, says Løkke

    ·

    Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the agreement that allows U.S. troops to stay on Danish soil can be canceled if the United States leaves NATO.According to Ritzau, in a parliamentary response, Løkke stated that the agreement could be “terminated in ways other than by cancellation or mutual agreement” if “exceptional circumstances” occur.And while […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Statistics suggest grocery inflation may be ending

    ·

    After the pandemic and the post-pandemic era, the prices of goods are starting to significantly decrease. While many countries around the world are struggling with inflation, things seem to be moving in a different direction in Denmark.According to official statistics, over the course of 2024, the sales prices for grain and pork fell. These are […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Mayors in Aarhus and Copenhagen want to stop the construction of expensive rental housing

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    682,000 people live in rented housing owned by a company. This is 436,000 more than in 2010, according to figures from Statistics Denmark, DR writes.The mayors of Copenhagen and Aarhus believe that market forces have gone too far when companies have invested so massively in rental housing in the cities.“My goal is not that those […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Everything happened in yesterday’s derby

    ·

    Some of your Danish colleagues from Copenhagen might be a bit upset at work today — and the reason is football. Yesterday, the most heated derby in Denmark took place, and it had everything. It’ll probably be a hot topic during lunch.Of course, we’re talking about FC København vs. Brøndby, played at Parken in Copenhagen. […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark invests 5.3 billion DKK in afforestation and land use changes

    ·

    The Danish government has reached an agreement to allocate 5.3 billion DKK from the EU’s agricultural subsidies to environmental and land use changes. The deal is part of the Green Tripartite Agreement and aims to reduce nitrogen emissions by converting farmland into forests, wetlands, and other natural areas.The funding will support a range of measures. […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Princess Isabella’s birthday becomes Denmark’s new flag day

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    Denmark has officially added a new national flag day to mark the 18th birthday of Princess Isabella. The announcement was made by Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard, who confirmed that starting this year, flags will be flown across the country every April 21 in celebration of the princess.“On Monday 21 April 2025, Her Royal Highness […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Demonstrators protest U.S. military agreement outside Danish Parliament

    ·

    A demonstration is taking place this morning at Christiansborg, in front of the Danish Parliament and government. The protest is against the U.S. military presence in Denmark.It was organized because today, the Folketinget – the Danish Parliament – is discussing a ten-year military cooperation agreement between Denmark and the U.S. that would allow the U.S. […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    SAS named Europe’s most punctual airline in March 2025

    ·

    Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has been ranked the most punctual airline in Europe and the second most punctual globally for March 2025, according to data from Cirium, a global aviation analytics firm. SAS achieved an on-time performance rate of 91.92%, trailing only Saudia and ahead of Aeromexico. All three top performers are members of the SkyTeam […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark faces most serious risk landscape since WW2, says Minister

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark’s current risk and threat landscape is the most serious since World War II, according to Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Torsten Schack Pedersen.“Here and now, the risk of cyberattacks, sabotage or extreme weather events is greater than a regular military attack,” he said at a press conference in Copenhagen.“There is no direct […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    EU pauses tariff response for 90 days to allow talks with Trump

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The EU will delay its response to tariffs announced by Donald Trump, giving negotiations a 90-day window, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.“We took note of the announcement by President Trump. We want to give negotiations a chance,” von der Leyen wrote on X, adding:“While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Copenhagen to legalise sleeping in parks for the homeless

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    A new proposal from Copenhagen’s Technical and Environmental Committee would allow homeless individuals to legally sleep in parks and green areas across the city. The draft ordinance was supported by all members of the committee. It shows that more politicians want to protect the rights of vulnerable people, like the homeless, in public areas. They […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish whisky brands set standards with a manifesto

    ·

    On April 10, leading Danish whisky producers published the Danish Whisky Manifesto, establishing standards for domestically produced whisky.This initiative aims to bolster Denmark’s reputation as a whisky-producing nation and draw more tourists to its distilleries.By setting clear production standards, the goal is for the consumer to get transparency about the origins of the whisky. When […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    13 children arrested over robberies and assaults in Copenhagen

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Copenhagen Police have arrested 13 children and teenagers under the age of 18. This was reported by the Police on X.The children, some as young as 11, are being investigated in connection with a series of robberies and assaults in the inner city.The incidents, which began in March, involved at least 11 robberies and four […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • General

    New German coalition agreement in place

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Germany’s CDU, CSU, and SPD parties have presented a coalition agreement outlining plans to revive the economy, tighten immigration policy, and streamline public administration. The new government aims to cut administrative costs by eight percent over four years, create a digitalisation ministry, and increase industrial investment.CDU leader Friedrich Merz promised a “reasonable” approach, distancing himself […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish C25 opens with record gain

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish C25 index jumped 12.7 percent on Thursday morning, marking its largest single-day increase since its inception in 2017. The previous record was a 4.1 percent gain. The sharp rise follows a 5.64 percent drop on Wednesday, triggered by concerns over new U.S. tariffs. TV 2 reports large gains for Rockwool (17.5 percent), GN […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Trump pauses tariffs, China excluded

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of newly imposed tariffs on Wednesday evening, excluding those on Chinese goods. The base tariff of ten percent will remain in effect.The pause follows a rough day in global markets as a 20 percent tariff on EU goods and a base tariff of 10 percent took effect.Trump also announced […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Flags at half-mast commemorate 85th anniversary of German occupation

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Today, Denmark observes the 85th anniversary of the German invasion on April 9, 1940.To honor this date, flags have been lowered to half-mast at Amalienborg and other locations across the country.“At 12 o’clock, the flag is raised to the top as a silent symbol that the occupation did not last. As you know, it ended […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk share drops even more after another Trump threat

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    It has been a tough period for Novo Nordisk shareholders. In the summer of 2024, the share price was over DKK 1,000 per share. Now it is approaching DKK 400.The latest dip comes on Wednesday morning on top of a threat from the US president announcing a special tariff on the pharmaceutical industry to come.“We’re […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danske Bank: “Tariffs may drag the U.S. into recession”

    ·

    Frank Øland, the Global Chief Strategist at Danske Bank, says what is happening with the tariff may drag the U.S. into recession.He wrote in a post on LinkedIn, saying that “Neither China nor the U.S. can live with tariffs above 100 percent for very long. If the tariffs aren’t negotiated down soon, I expect the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Nearly one in four Americans support U.S. takeover of Greenland, survey finds

    ·

    A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in the U.S. reveals that nearly a quarter of Americans believe the United States should pursue a takeover of Greenland.According to the poll, 23 percent of respondents said they are in favor of the possibility that the U.S. acquires Greenland. Another 22 percent expressed uncertainty about […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish Prime Minister said speed is important to improve air defense

    ·

    Today, Mette Frederiksen today spoke during the traditional Q&A in the Danish Parliament.The Prime Minister said Denmark must act fast to improve its air defense. Speed is more important than perfect quality, she said. Many good soldiers have left the military in recent years due to low pay and budget cuts. Frederiksen hopes this won’t […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danes want better neighbor relations, new study finds

    ·

    A new national survey reveals that over one in four Danes feel their neighborhood relationships have worsened in the past five years, creating concern about declining trust and increased vulnerability to crime.The study, conducted by the Danish Crime Prevention Council in collaboration with TrygFonden, surveyed more than 7,600 people across Denmark. It found that only […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Greenland has a new government

    ·

    Greenland officially has a new government. Yesterday, the new executive took office. The Prime Minister is Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the center-right party that won the elections in March.Yesterday, he posted on Facebook: “Now I have officially become the Premier of Naalakkersuisut. It is a great and proud day for me. I would like to […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    New “Sunday ticket” allows 10 DKK metro rides in April

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    As of the 6th of April, you can buy an hour worth of access to the Metro for only 10 DKK, every Sunday for the rest of the month.This was announced by the Copenhagen metro, Metroselskabet, on Friday. The ticket allows travel in up to three zones and lasts for an hour after purchase. It […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish stock market is doing better after this morning’s drop

    ·

    After the tremendous drop this morning, the Danish stock market is recovering and is expected to close the day with a loss that is not as bad as many feared earlier. At the time of writing, the C25 — the index that includes the country’s most valuable companies — is down about 4% since Friday. It has remained relatively stable around that level since 10 AM, with only minor fluctuations of about a percentage point.

    Many European and global markets have performed even worse.

    This drop was triggered by a combination of events from last week: Trump imposing tariffs and then confirming them, China’s response, and growing concerns about a global market crisis.

    As often happens when major global events take place on a Friday night or over the weekend — when the stock markets are closed — the reopening on Monday morning can result in sharp declines like this one.

    This morning, at market open, the Danish main index dropped by 7.33%, marking the worst performance since the COVID outbreak. Since then, however, the day has taken a more positive turn.

    DSV has been hit hard today, down 7.5%.

    Novo Nordisk, Denmark’s most valuable company, also started poorly with a 7% drop, but has steadily improved throughout the day and is now trading at nearly the same level as on Friday.

  • News round up

    Mærsk to build Danish warships, Defense Minister is “very happy”

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Mærsk has offered to help Denmark build new frigates at one of its shipyards in South Korea, according to DR News.Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed the offer in a written statement: “Mærsk is a distinguished Danish company with proud traditions of building ships – including ships for the Danish Armed Forces. I am therefore […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • Sport

    FC København finally won in Farum

    ·

    Jesper Skeel

    FC Nordsjællands record streak of unbeaten in 21 games at home, broke after a 1-0 defeat at home versus FC København.

    The Lions have historically had difficulties winning in Farum where the home side plays on artifical grass.

    FCK head coach Jacob Neestrup had never won there before, as Copenhagen’s last win in Farum was in 2021.

    It was not a game to remember. In a very tactical and uneventful game, FC København needed a set piece combination to secure the winning goal. The goal was the first Superliga goal, from the young striker Amin Chiakha.

    With the win, FC København goes top of the table as rivals FC Midtjylland (Herning) lost again, this time 2-1 at Randers.

    On Sunday, at huge match awaits as Brondby visits Parken. Kickoff is at 2pm.

  • News round up

    New report uncovers health inequality in Denmark

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A new report from the National Board of Health (Sundhedsstyrelsen) reveals continued social inequality in health across Denmark.The report was prepared by the National Institute of Public Health (Statens Institut for Folkesundhed) at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU).It examines 68 different indicators and finds that people with lower levels of education experience more illness […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish shares free falling – worst time since Covid-19

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Monday, Danish shares follow the decline from all other financial markets.After an hour of trading, the loss among the largest shares in the C-25 index was more than 5 percent. Since Donald Trump declared the world’s tariff war, the Danish index has fallen by more than 13 percent.The decline is brutal and has come […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Birch pollen season begins across Denmark

    ·

    Over the weekend, Asthma-Allergy Denmark detected enough birch tree pollen in their pollen traps to officially start the season for the type of tree pollen that most people in Denmark are allergic to. The organization will now issue daily Pollen Counts and Warnings for birch and offer advice to those affected.According to Asthma-Allergy Denmark, the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    U.S. Secretary of State: Greenland’s break from Denmark not U.S.-driven

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied American involvement in Greenland’s push for independence following Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s suggestion that the U.S. might annex the territory.“We are not annexing anything. The Vice President has already emphasized that,” Rubio said after a NATO meeting in Brussels, adding:“It is entirely up to the Greenlanders themselves, […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Around 50% of Danes would boycott American companies, TV 2 survey finds

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    TV 2 has launched a survey to explore Danish attitudes toward the boycott of American goods.Conducted with polling institute Megafon, the survey begins by asking participants whether they would avoid buying products from specific American companies: McDonald’s, Tesla, Apple, Levi’s, and Coca-Cola.If participants answer “yes,” they are then given additional information about each company’s operations […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish stocks continue to fall following Trump tariffs

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish shares continued their decline Friday morning as markets react to Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on EU imports.The C25 index is currently down 4.2 percent.Banking stocks have been hit especially hard. Danske Bank is down 10 percent, while Sydbank has fallen 9.6 percent. Jyske Bank has dropped 8.1 percent, and Nordea is down 5.3 […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Parent-funded housing often linked to wealthier families, new figures show

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    In 2023, 53,700 people lived in a parent-purchased owner-occupied home in Denmark, according to a new analysis by Danmarks Statistik. The homes—often bought by parents for their children—covered 27,400 properties, primarily consisting of owner-occupied apartments (61%) and single-family houses (39%).According to the data, wealth plays a major role. Among 50–69-year-old owners, 41% were in the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish Foreign Minister met with US Secretary of State and “set some things straight”

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish government continues to sharpen its rhetoric towards the US, after patience has run out with the repeated wishes to take over Greenland.On Thursday, Mette Frederiksen stood side by side with the new Greenlandic leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen and said in English that “You cannot annex another country”.At the same time, Danish Foreign Minister Lars […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Many important names for the upcoming Copenhagen Democracy Summit

    ·

    In a few weeks, Copenhagen will become the arena of discussion for international politics and diplomacy during one of the most tense moments in recent global diplomacy.The city will host the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2025 (organized by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation) on May 13 and 14.Among its main organizers is former NATO Chief Anders […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more