Major Turkish expat event coming to Denmark

One of Denmark’s largest associations of foreign nationals, the Turkish Expats in Denmark, is hosting a major networking event in Copenhagen on May 2, bringing together Turkish professionals from across the country. The event aims to create new connections, encourage knowledge sharing, and offer support for career development within the Turkish community.

The Turkish community is the largest international group in Denmark, with over 67,000 members. So, this may be one of the largest event for internationals in recent times.

The evening will include a panel featuring speakers, informal networking opportunities, and the chance to join a mentor-mentee program designed to strengthen career paths and collaboration. Organizers highlight that participation in the program is optional and open to those who complete a form after ticket registration.

“This event is about coming together, exchanging ideas, and growing as a community,” said organizers. “We want to support each other and thrive in the Danish workplace.”

The event will take place at Scandic Spectrum in Copenhagen, from 18:00 to 22:00, and includes complimentary pizza for all attendees. With attendance capped at 150 people, tickets are available through Billetto.