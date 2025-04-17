You’ve been in Denmark for six years now—what brought you here?I’m Nigerian and moved to Copenhagen in 2019 with my company. I’d actually been coming here regularly for work—I’ve been with Maersk for 17 years, and Copenhagen is the company’s headquarters—so I was familiar with the city. But to be honest, I didn’t originally want […]
“You don’t have to do it all on your own”: Ifeoma Okpala Aina of ProWoc on creating community and visibility for internationals in Denmark
Career