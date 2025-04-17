Fish fillet is Danes’ top Easter dish

Easter in Denmark will be mostly without sun, but, with a bit of luck, also without heavy rain—at least most of the time. The forecast from the Danish Meteorological Institute shows so-and-so weather for the coming days.

In Copenhagen, there will be a little rain on Saturday morning, as well as on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be the first good day of the week—and even of the past few weeks—with better conditions expected from that day on. Temperatures will hover around 10 degrees Celsius.

In Aarhus, the weather will be terrible on Saturday and Tuesday, while on Sunday and Monday only light rain is expected in the city and the surrounding areas. Temperatures will also be around 10°C.

Very heavy rain is expected to hit Aalborg on Saturday (up to 8 mm over several hours), while the weather will improve on Sunday and Monday with only light rain, before worsening again on Tuesday. It will be a bit colder here, around 7–8°C.

Odense will see very light rain until Tuesday, when the forecast predicts around 4–6 mm of rain spread across several periods of the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, around 13°C.

Lolland will experience light rain on Saturday and Sunday, clouds on Monday, and heavy rain on Tuesday. Around 14°C is expected.

Please remember that, although DMI weather forecasts are usually accurate, the weather in Denmark can change suddenly.