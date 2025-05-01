Podcast

Danish Originals S6E6:  Simone Fabricius

Danish creative director Simone Fabricius reflects on having loved New York City since seeing it on the movie screen in the ’80s, and moving there 15 years ago after a decade in Paris from Denmark.

Danish Originals

From her home in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Danish creative director Simone Fabricius reflects on having loved New York City since seeing it on the movie screen in the ’80s, and moving there 15 years ago after a decade in Paris from Denmark.

Simone talks about her work, which she calls “play,” in brand, packaging, visual design, and illustration, and how she’s particularly excited about the explosive developments and opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Simone selects a work by Jacob Biltius from the SMK collection.

Jobs