If you are a student from a non-EU country in a non-state-approved higher educational programme (such as private colleges, foreign universities, etc.), you will no longer automatically receive a work permit, be allowed to stay in Denmark for six months to search for a job, or bring your family with you.This is what is stated […]
Foreign students in unaccredited courses lose right to work, search for a job, and bring family
In response to the growing number of foreign students coming to Denmark on study visas and then dropping out of their studies to start working, the Ministry of Immigration has introduced new restrictions starting today
Media: Collective agreement terms may lead to more international labor in Denmark
The governing parties have been negotiating internally for some time on a proposal to attract more international labor to Denmark. According to media outlets, a proposal is almost due
Foreign students in unaccredited courses lose right to work, search for a job, and bring family
In response to the growing number of foreign students coming to Denmark on study visas and then dropping out of their studies to start working, the Ministry of Immigration has introduced new restrictions starting today
Behind the walls: Denmark’s largest prison opened its doors for the first time
In many countries, prisons are hidden and off-limits. In Denmark, you can walk in and see for yourself. That’s exactly what happened when Vestre Fængsel, Denmark’s largest prison, opened its gates to the public for the first time
From au pair to Netflix screens: a Filipina’s journey in Denmark
Gel Andersen never imagined that her quiet working life in Denmark would one day lead to a role in a Netflix series — but that’s exactly what happened
Roskilde Festival reveals full 2025 lineup and schedule
From Olivia Rodrigo to Tyla, and from Nine Inch Nails to The Raveonettes, this year’s Roskilde Festival will host 185 acts across eight days—completing a program that spans pop, rock, hip-hop, experimental, and traditional music from 45 countries
Becoming a stranger in your own country
Many stories are heard about internationals moving to Denmark for the first time. They face hardships when finding a job, a place to live, or a sense of belonging. But what about Danes coming back home? Holding Danish citizenship doesn’t mean your path home will be smoother. To shed light on what returning Danes are facing, Michael Bach Petersen, Secretary General of Danes Worldwide, unpacks the reality behind moving back
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
Media: Collective agreement terms may lead to more international labor in Denmark
The governing parties have been negotiating internally for some time on a proposal to attract more international labor to Denmark. According to media outlets, a proposal is almost due
Inside Denmark’s innovation engine
With half of its staff being international, the BioInnovation Institute reflects Denmark’s broader transformation into a global innovation hub. But can the country—and Europe—keep up the pace? “If reforms are made now, we can close the gap in ten years,” explains BII’s CEO
International designers struggle to find jobs in Denmark
Many internationals come to Denmark to work as designers, but the field appears to be one of the hardest to break into. The Copenhagen Post spoke with two internationals struggling to find their way into the industry.
Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?
Jobs