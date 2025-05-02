General

Behind the walls: Denmark’s largest prison opened its doors for the first time

In many countries, prisons are hidden and off-limits. In Denmark, you can walk in and see for yourself. That’s exactly what happened when Vestre Fængsel, Denmark’s largest prison, opened its gates to the public for the first time

Seljan Zeynalli

The open house was part of a national recruitment campaign organized by the Danish Prison and Probation Service to encourage new applicants for positions as prison and transport officers. Over the course of five hours, visitors were invited to step into a world that is usually off-limits. While many countries keep their correctional facilities behind […]

