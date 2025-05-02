News round up

Danish government proposes 6 billion DKK insurance for merchant fleet in case of war

In response to growing global instability, the Danish Ministry of Business has announced a new bill to protect the country’s merchant fleet in the event of a great power war or any conflict involving Denmark. The bill will ensure that the fleet remains operational, even if the commercial war insurance market collapses.Minister of Business Morten […]

  News round up

    Legal investigation into Randers municipality’s role in Nordic Waste landslide concludes

    ·

    An independent legal investigation has revealed errors in Randers Municipality’s handling of environmental regulations regarding Nordic Waste A/S and its sister company DSH Recycling A/S. However, the investigation found no grounds to blame the municipality for the landslide that occurred.According to Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, the investigation is crucial for preventing future incidents. He stated, […]

  News round up

    Billund Airport lost 100,000 passengers after Ryanair exit

    ·

    Ryanair’s decision to leave Billund Airport, cancelling all flights to and from it as retaliation against the Danish government’s flight tax, has had a visible effect on the airport’s traffic. According to a press release by Billund Airport, “In April alone, around 130,000 Ryanair passengers disappeared.” The company left Billund airport – the closest to Legoland – in March.

    “Overall, the expected decline in passenger numbers as a result of Ryanair’s exit became evident in April. The month ended with a decrease of 31.4 percent compared to the same period the year before,” the press release stated.

    “The level of passenger traffic we see in April matches very well our expectations for the coming months and the year as a whole. We have previously announced that we expect a decline of approximately 25–30 percent this year. That estimate probably still holds. We have had both skill and success in bringing in more capacity, but there are still destinations that both the travelers and we miss – and that we are working hard to be able to offer. For most airlines, the capacity for 2025 is already fully booked, so the focus is now on the summer of 2026, although we hope that 2025 can be supplemented with at least a few more routes,” says Jan Hessellund, CEO of Billund Airport.

    Hessellund’s hope is not mere optimism. According to the airport, “If we compare the figures excluding the traffic that Ryanair was responsible for, passenger numbers have increased by 4.5 percent in the first four months of the year. Our charter airlines increased by 11 percent, while the network airlines increased by as much as 17 percent.” In other words, Ryanair’s exit left a vacuum that may be filled—and is already beginning to be—over the coming years.

  News round up

  News round up

    Demonstrators target Hummelgaard’s May 1st speech

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    As part of the celebrations of the 1st of May, Peter Hummelgaard, Minister of Justice and member of the Social Democrats party made a speech widely covered by activists in Fælledparken in Copenhagen.Mostly young people from the Anti-fascist movement were showing their anger towards the Minister.Protesters were demonstrating with Palestinian flags, boat horns, smoke bombs […]

  News round up

    New forecast confirms Denmark will hit 2030 climate goals

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    The Climate Status and Projections 2025 (KF25) has been developed and published by the Climate Council, Denmark’s independent advisory body responsible for tracking the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and projecting their future development.According to KF25, total net emissions are expected to decrease by approximately 72 percent by 2030.Under the Climate Act Agreement signed in December […]

  News round up

    Average working-class family now earns over one million kroner

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    A new analysis by the Danish think tank CEPOS shows that the average income of a working-class family in Denmark now exceeds one million kroner per year before taxes. The figure includes pension contributions and child benefits.CEPOS, short for Center for Political Studies, is an independent bourgeois-liberal think tank that conducts research and policy analysis […]

  News round up

    Update: elderly driver questioned after car crash injures 12 in Copenhagen

    ·

    The elderly man who drove into a crowd on Sortedam Dossering in Copenhagen on Wednesday has now been questioned by police, Copenhagen Police confirmed Thursday morning. The accident left 12 people injured, two of whom remain in critical condition.The crash occurred near Lagkagehuset, just steps from the lakes and Dronning Louises Bridge. According to police, […]

  News round up

    A unified national Danish cat register for lost and found cats

    ·

    A new national cat register has been launched in Denmark, combining the two previous registers into one, now called the Danish Cat Register. The merger aims to make it easier to track lost cats and reunite them with their owners, as well as ensure no cat is overlooked or left unregistered.

    All cats previously registered in either of the two old registers will be transferred to the new system at no additional cost. Cat owners are required to validate their information in the new register using MitID to ensure their contact details are accurate in case their cat goes missing. Owners have two years to complete the process; after that, a fee of 145 DKK will apply per cat.

    The new system is intended to simplify registration for both cat owners and professionals such as veterinarians and shelters. It will also provide a clearer overview of the number of registered cats in Denmark, which could help in any future discussions about making microchipping and registration mandatory for all pet cats.

    Jens Jokumsen, chairman of The Danish Cat Register, said: “Far too many cats never find their way home again. We want to change that with the new register, which makes it easier to track and reunite domestic cats with their owners.”

    You can find the register here.

  News round up

    Several injured in Copenhagen after elderly driver crashes near lakes

    ·

    Several people were injured this afternoon in Copenhagen in a car accident, after an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Lagkagehuset on Sortedam Dossering, near the lakes and close to the Dronning Louises Bridge.

    Police, ambulances, and firefighters responded promptly, cordoning off the area and blocking access while rescuers tended to the injured. The emergency response was so extensive that it drew the attention of many bystanders. The car, a red ID.3, was reportedly traveling at high speed, according to witnesses.

  News round up

    Head of American Chamber of Commerce in Denmark resigns after 25 years

    ·

    The American Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (AmCham Denmark) announced today that Stephen Brugger, Executive Director, will step down from his position later in the year.After 25 years with the organization, Brugger has “decided that it is time for a new professional chapter and change in life.” He will remain in his role in the […]

  News round up

    16-year old taken into custody for triple shooting death in Sweden

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A violent shooting incident in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday has shocked the whole of Scandinavia. On Tuesday around 5 p.m., a man entered a hair salon on Vaksala Torv in the central part of Uppsala, just north of Stockholm.A major shooting began here, and when the police arrived shortly afterwards, they found […]

  News round up

    Tomorrow is May 1st: celebrating International Workers’ Day in Denmark

    ·

    Tomorrow marks May 1st, International Workers’ Day. While it is no longer a national holiday in Denmark, many Danes will still take the day off. The unions and political parties are organizing a large gathering at Fælledparken, as they do every year.So, you may be among the few present at the office. Danish managers and […]

  News round up

    “German reform can create 10 thousands jobs in Denmark”

    ·

    Germany plans to increase public investments by €500 billion over the next ten years. A new report from the Danish trade union Dansk Metal says this could lead to nearly 9,500 new jobs in Denmark.The investments in Germany will cover areas such as infrastructure, digital technology, and climate projects. Many Danish companies supply goods and […]

  News round up

    ATP has lost 700 million DKK since the start of 2025

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    ATP (Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension) has lost 700 million dkk on the “bonus potential” in the first trimester of this year.The “bonus potential” is an “extra” generated by money invested by ATP, as a way to get returns beyond the guaranteed pension.In the first 3 months of this year, ATP’s investments lost 700 million DKK in that […]

  News round up

    Danish emergency services warn of major risks in case of power outage

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Following Monday’s power outages in Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, Danske Beredskaber (Danish Emergency Services) warns that Denmark is not fullly prepared for a similar event.“In Denmark, we have the so-called sector responsibility, which means that the same unit that has the task in the normal situation must also solve it in a crisis. […]

  News round up

    King Frederik is visiting Greenland today

    ·

    King Frederik is visiting Greenland for two days, starting from today. The King landed in Greenland at 13:30. While the planned visit to Station Nord has been cancelled for the bad weather, the rest of Tuesday’s program has remained unchanged.At 11:30 a.m. local time, the King took part in a fjord tour, followed by a […]

  News round up

    Many managers are unaware of mental health

    ·

    The Danish Health Authority has launched a new guide to help managers better support employees who experience mental health problems. A recent survey shows that one in four managers does not know enough about how to help staff who have or develop a mental health condition.“Workplaces play a big role in supporting employees who get […]

  News round up

    Minister of Integration: “Citizenship is a privilege and shouldn’t be given automatically”

    ·

    The Minister of Integration of Denmark, Kaare Dybvad Bek (Socialdemokratiet), yesterday wrote a post on Facebook to talk about the acquisition of citizenship by foreigners after attending Citizenship Day.“Citizenship is a privilege, and I don’t think it should be granted, for example, to those with a criminal background. It shouldn’t be given automatically. I also […]

  News round up

    The government presents the action plan to manage rising wolf population

    ·

    The Danish Ministry for the Green Tripartite has announced a new wolf action plan in response to the growing number of wolf sightings and attacks across the country. The plan, presented yesterday, aims to improve public safety, protect livestock, and better manage the increasing wolf population, which has reached its highest level in modern times, […]

  News round up

    SOS Racisme to hold a conference on departure centers on May 13th

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    On May 13, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:15 PM, SOS Racisme will host a conference titled “A Critical Look at Kærshovedgård and Departure Centres” in the Fællessalen at Christiansborg.The event invites everyone with an interest in asylum policy to join discussions centered around a pressing question: How do we shut down Kærshovedgård and the […]

  News round up

    Denmark and Greenland leaders emphasize stronger ties

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s new Premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, met Sunday at Marienborg to discuss the future of the Kingdom of Denmark’s unity. Both leaders emphasized the need for Denmark and Greenland to “move closer together” amid evolving international circumstances.At a joint press conference, Frederiksen reiterated Denmark’s openness to meetings with U.S. President […]

  Sport

    FCK holds on to first place one point clear of Midtjylland

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Like last year, the decision on the Danish football championship looks set to come down to the wire.The two top teams, FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland (Herning), won 3-1 over AGF and 5-0 over Nordsjælland. With four games remaining, FCK is at the top with 53 points, Midtjylland has 52 and Brøndby perhaps too far […]

  News round up

    Buses to replace S-trains between Svanemøllen and Hillerød

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The section between Svanemøllen and Hillerød is one of the S-train’s busiest, with several hundred trains per day. This wears out the rails. Hence, Banedanmark will maintain the tracks in the coming months.“We will have to replace almost 10 kilometers of rails and 2,000 sleepers so that the section can also handle the hundreds of […]

  News round up

    Denmark recorded EU’s largest public surplus in 2024

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    Denmark once again led the EU in 2024 with the largest public budget surplus relative to GDP. According to new figures from Danmarks Statistik, the country recorded a surplus of DKK 133.3 billion last year—equivalent to 4.5% of GDP. This was the highest surplus among all 27 EU member states, continuing Denmark’s trend of leading […]

  News round up

    Increase in S-train ridership continues into 2025

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    The upward trend in S-train usage continues in 2025, building on the growth seen throughout 2024. New figures from the first quarter of the year show an increase of 512,000 journeys compared to the same period last year. March alone accounted for a notable rise, with 970,000 more trips than the previous year. The quarterly figures […]

  News round up

    Billions in overpaid taxes returned today

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Today, the Danish Tax Agency begins reimbursing 25 billion DKK to taxpayers.Around 3.8 million Danes overpaid on their taxes last year, amounting to a total of 25.4 billion DKK.As a result, 82% of taxpayers will see a welcome boost to their bank accounts today or in the upcoming days, as the Danish Tax Authority starts […]

  News round up

    Spring colors all around for days to come

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Late April and early May are the most flourish times in Denmark. The leaves are sprouting on the trees, the grass is growing quickly, weeds are coming to life and in many places in Denmark the yellow rapeseed fields are proof that Spring has arrived.The yellow rapeseed fields have a short flowering period but adorn […]

  News round up

    Queen Mary will attend the funeral of Pope Francis

    ·

    It will be Queen Mary who attends the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday. The Royal House has announced it.

    “On Saturday, 26 April 2025, Her Majesty Queen Mary will attend the Funeral Mass for His Holiness Pope Francis, which will take place in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City,” is stated in a press release.

    The Royal House also recalls that “Together with His Majesty The King, The Queen was received in audience by Pope Francis during Their Majesties’ official visit to Italy in 2018.”

    It will be a busy weekend for Denmark’s highest authority. Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen will visit Denmark from April 27 to 28, and then the King will fly to Greenland, together with Nielsen, on the 28th.

  News round up

    King Frederik will visit Greenland next week

    ·

    Frederik X will travel to Greenland in the next few days, as announced by the Royal House.“His Majesty the King will travel to Greenland accompanied by the Premier of Naalakkersuisut, Jens-Frederik Nielsen,” they wrote on Facebook.“In the capital, Nuuk, His Majesty will meet with, among others, members of the newly appointed Naalakkersuisut. Following the visit […]

  News round up

    Greenlandic Prime Minister will visit Denmark for first official trip this week

    ·

    Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, will visit Denmark from April 26 to 28 in his first official trip since assuming office.During his stay, Nielsen will meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss cooperation between Greenland and Denmark. Topics are expected to include economic development, climate policy, and the evolving role of the Arctic […]

  News round up

    Copenhagen maps biodiversity for the first time

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    Copenhagen Municipality has completed its first comprehensive mapping of biodiversity across the city. The new report outlines areas where there is potential to preserve, improve, or expand biodiversity in the municipality.The mapping provides a knowledge base for future efforts by the municipality and property owners to enhance habitats for plants and animals and to improve […]

  European ministers to meet for the Nordic-Baltic Coorporation (NB8)

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Ministers from the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) and the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) will meet for a summit taking place in Bornholm on the 28th and 29th April 2025.In addition, Germany, France and Poland will also participate.This summit occurs in the context of the Nordic-Baltic cooperation (NB8), in which […]

  News round up

    Denmark and Japan expand ties with new life science agreement

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Denmark and Japan have signed a new agreement to deepen cooperation in the life science sector, focusing on partnerships between public institutions and private companies. The agreement was signed during a visit by Danish Minister of Business and Industry, Morten Bødskov, to Tokyo, where he met with Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yoji […]

  News round up

    The King and several ministers are in Japan this week for an official visit

    ·

    A high-level Danish delegation is in Japan this week, aiming to boost exports and deepen trade ties. The visit includes government officials, food producers, and mostly King Frederik, who is also on his first official trip to the country, alongside Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Business Minister Morten Bødskov, and Food Minister Jacob Jensen.

    Behind the ceremonial events lies a strategic push to secure Danish interests in a key export market.

    While part of the delegation’s agenda emphasizes food exports—especially pork, dairy, and seafood—another layer of diplomacy is unfolding in the energy sector. Troels Ranis, Deputy Director of Dansk Industri, is expected to sign an agreement with the Japanese energy organization Flowra focused on floating offshore wind.

    The trip includes meetings with Japanese officials, importers, and retailers, as well as a visit to EXPO. The aim is to work for Denmark’s interest in maintaining market access at a time when trade tensions, particularly involving the U.S., remain a background concern.

    “Japan is a high-priority market for Denmark, and we’re here to support and expand trade. This is about regaining market share and opening doors for products that meet Japanese consumers’ expectations for quality, safety, and sustainability,” said Flemming Nør-Pedersen, Deputy CEO of Landbrug & Fødevarer, the Danish Agriculture & Food Council. “Given recent U.S. discussions on tariffs and trade barriers, this visit is especially important,” Nør-Pedersen added.

  News round up

    Over 200,000 Danes will take part in national Climate Action Day

    ·

    Tomorrow will probably be Denmark’s largest Climate Action Day to date, with more than 200,000 people expected to participate in events across the country. The initiative, organized by Grønne Nabofællesskaber, encourages collective climate action through local events, workplace programs, and community-based solutions.Held annually since 2023, the day has grown significantly. Two weeks ago, 133,000 people […]

  News round up

    Danish researchers to study pharmaceutical pollution in Arctic whales

    ·

    A new research project led by Roskilde University is set to uncover how pharmaceutical pollution impacts Arctic whales. Funded with DKK 10 million from the Velux Foundation, the study will investigate the presence and effects of pharmaceutical residues and other synthetic chemicals—like PFAS, pesticides, and PCBs—on marine mammals in the Arctic.In collaboration with the Greenland […]

  News round up

    Consumer confidence continues to drop

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Amid a grim day on the stock market, consumer confidence shows that Danes are pessimistic about the future.According to Danmarks Statistik, consumer confidence in April was minus 17, a decline compared to March, when the figure was minus 15.5.Consumer confidence has gone down since the New Year and is at the lowest in two years. […]

  News round up

    Mette Frederiksen: “Pope Francis was a dedicated advocate for peace and justice”

    ·

    Yesterday, the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, wrote a letter of condolence for the death of Pope Francis. “Pope Francis was a dedicated advocate for peace and justice. He will be remembered for his tireless work to help the world’s poorest. On behalf of Denmark, I extend my deepest sympathy to Catholics around the world,” […]

  News round up

    TV prices going up for Norlys customers

    ·

    Norlys TV customers will see their monthly bills rise by up to 20 DKK starting July 1st. According to the company, this increase follows a change in Denmark’s VAT law, which removes the tax exemption on rights payments to artists and producers. The new law means Norlys and other media distributors must now pay VAT […]

  News round up

    Bad beginning of the Danish stock market after Easter break

    ·

    After some tough weeks, the Danish stock market opened poorly following the Easter holidays. The C25 index fell by 1.7% in early trading, with big losses from Novo Nordisk and Ørsted leading the way. Novo’s shares dropped over 8%, while Ørsted fell more than 9%. Experts say growing tensions around the world are still making […]

  News round up

    Mixed Easter weather ahead for Denmark: some rain, no sun

    ·

    Easter in Denmark will be mostly without sun, but, with a bit of luck, also without heavy rain—at least most of the time. The forecast from the Danish Meteorological Institute shows so-and-so weather for the coming days.

    In Copenhagen, there will be a little rain on Saturday morning, as well as on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be the first good day of the week—and even of the past few weeks—with better conditions expected from that day on. Temperatures will hover around 10 degrees Celsius.

    In Aarhus, the weather will be terrible on Saturday and Tuesday, while on Sunday and Monday only light rain is expected in the city and the surrounding areas. Temperatures will also be around 10°C.

    Very heavy rain is expected to hit Aalborg on Saturday (up to 8 mm over several hours), while the weather will improve on Sunday and Monday with only light rain, before worsening again on Tuesday. It will be a bit colder here, around 7–8°C.

    Odense will see very light rain until Tuesday, when the forecast predicts around 4–6 mm of rain spread across several periods of the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, around 13°C.

    Lolland will experience light rain on Saturday and Sunday, clouds on Monday, and heavy rain on Tuesday. Around 14°C is expected.

    Please remember that, although DMI weather forecasts are usually accurate, the weather in Denmark can change suddenly.

  News round up

    Fish fillet is Danes’ top Easter dish

    ·

    Across Denmark, fish fillet reigns supreme as the nation’s favorite Easter dish. A new survey from HelloFresh and YouGov, reported by TV Midtvest, shows that Danes still lean toward the classic breaded fish as the centerpiece of their Easter lunch.But tastes vary across age groups. Tarteletter—puff pastry shells filled with creamy chicken and asparagus—are especially […]

  News round up

    Night trains to return to Denmark after more than a decade

    ·

    For the first time since 2014, Denmark may soon see the return of international night trains. According to Politiken, one of Denmark’s most important newspapers, the Swiss state railway company SBB plans to launch a night train route between Malmö/Copenhagen and Basel in collaboration with German operator RDC. The service could begin as early as […]

  News round up

    Richest people in Denmark leave four times the climate footprint of poorest

    ·

    A new analysis from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, AE) reveals large climate inequalities in Denmark. The wealthiest tenth of the population is responsible for nearly four times the climate footprint of the poorest tenth, primarily due to higher levels of consumption, travel, and housing-related emissions.According to the report, the richest […]

  News round up

    Increase in pensioners in Denmark in 2024

    ·

    In 2024, the number of pensioners in Denmark saw a notable rise, with an additional 28,500 individuals receiving public pension benefits, bringing the total to 1,091,300 by the end of the year. A significant portion of this group, 84,200 people, were also employees, marking an increase of 16,000 from the previous year. This surge comes […]

  News round up

    Danish soldiers to train in Ukraine, TV 2 reports – Russia reacts strongly

    ·

    Denmark is planning to send unarmed soldiers to Ukraine for training, according to a report by TV 2. The soldiers, drawn from various army regiments, will attend one- to two-week courses to learn how to operate attack drones and apply frontline tactics developed during Ukraine’s three years of drone warfare against Russia.The initiative is part […]

  News round up

    Today is Queen Margrethe’s birthday. The Royal House publishes a new portrait.

    ·

    Today is the 85th birthday of Queen Margrethe. To celebrate the occasion, a new official portrait of the Queen has been released, taken at Fredensborg Palace, a place of personal significance, where the Queen will spend her special day surrounded by family and friends.

    The celebration itself is set to be more understated this year, with a more private atmosphere than in the past. According to DR’s royal commentator, Thomas Larsen, this is a direct result of the transition to King Frederik and the new royal generation. “It shows that she meant it when she abdicated,” Larsen says, emphasizing the smooth handover of royal duties.

    While the celebration will remain intimate, a small public celebration will take place during the changing of the guard at 12:00, when a birthday concert by the Royal Guard Band will be held, offering citizens a chance to join in the festivities.

    Queen Margrethe's portrait released for her 85th birthday. Photo: The Royal House
    Queen Margrethe’s portrait released for her 85th birthday. Photo: The Royal House

  News round up

    Major Turkish expat event coming to Denmark

    ·

    One of Denmark’s largest associations of foreign nationals, the Turkish Expats in Denmark, is hosting a major networking event in Copenhagen on May 2, bringing together Turkish professionals from across the country. The event aims to create new connections, encourage knowledge sharing, and offer support for career development within the Turkish community.

    The Turkish community is the largest international group in Denmark, with over 67,000 members. So, this may be one of the largest event for internationals in recent times.

    The evening will include a panel featuring speakers, informal networking opportunities, and the chance to join a mentor-mentee program designed to strengthen career paths and collaboration. Organizers highlight that participation in the program is optional and open to those who complete a form after ticket registration.

    “This event is about coming together, exchanging ideas, and growing as a community,” said organizers. “We want to support each other and thrive in the Danish workplace.”

    The event will take place at Scandic Spectrum in Copenhagen, from 18:00 to 22:00, and includes complimentary pizza for all attendees. With attendance capped at 150 people, tickets are available through Billetto.

  News round up

    Public sector sees rise in highly educated employees

    ·

    A new report from SMV (The Danish Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises) highlights a significant increase in the number of highly educated professionals working in Danish public administration over the past decade. The number of employees with long higher education degrees has grown by 66% since 2013.According to the analysis, the total rose from […]

  News round up

    Denmark’s tax burden: not as high as it seems, says a research

    ·

    For many internationals arriving in Denmark, one of the most common talking points—right after cycling culture and unpredictable weather—is the country’s supposedly sky-high taxes. The narrative is familiar: Denmark is among the world’s most heavily taxed nations, a price to pay for universal healthcare, free education, and a robust welfare state. But a new analysis […]

