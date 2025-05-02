Danish government proposes 6 billion DKK insurance for merchant fleet in case of war

A high-level Danish delegation is in Japan this week, aiming to boost exports and deepen trade ties. The visit includes government officials, food producers, and mostly King Frederik, who is also on his first official trip to the country, alongside Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Business Minister Morten Bødskov, and Food Minister Jacob Jensen.
Behind the ceremonial events lies a strategic push to secure Danish interests in a key export market.
While part of the delegation’s agenda emphasizes food exports—especially pork, dairy, and seafood—another layer of diplomacy is unfolding in the energy sector. Troels Ranis, Deputy Director of Dansk Industri, is expected to sign an agreement with the Japanese energy organization Flowra focused on floating offshore wind.
The trip includes meetings with Japanese officials, importers, and retailers, as well as a visit to EXPO. The aim is to work for Denmark’s interest in maintaining market access at a time when trade tensions, particularly involving the U.S., remain a background concern.
“Japan is a high-priority market for Denmark, and we’re here to support and expand trade. This is about regaining market share and opening doors for products that meet Japanese consumers’ expectations for quality, safety, and sustainability,” said Flemming Nør-Pedersen, Deputy CEO of Landbrug & Fødevarer, the Danish Agriculture & Food Council. “Given recent U.S. discussions on tariffs and trade barriers, this visit is especially important,” Nør-Pedersen added.