What are you doing in Denmark? Coming out and dating

In this episode, Danish comedian Cecilie Bau talks about dating and coming out in Denmark, and, together with Brooke, Conrad, and Derek, dives into how the stigma and treatment of mental health have evolved in Denmark

This week, you’ll get to know the brilliant Danish comedian Cecilie Bau, who also happens to be our special guest for our upcoming live show! She sits down with Brooke, Conrad, and Derek to talk about dating in Denmark, coming out, and how it’s all just comedic inspiration. We also dive into her work as a mental health advocate and how the stigma and treatment of mental health has evolved in Denmark.

Cecilie’s stand-up is brutally honest, hilariously awkward, and deeply personal and you’ll love getting to know her and why she “never really understood privacy”.

We talk about discovering your sexuality at a Christian Danish school, making comedy out of your most “interesting” dating moments, and why Cecilie has never regretted being too honest on stage. She also gives great advice for anyone moving to Denmark and navigating life in her native land.

You can listen to the episode also on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Acast.

