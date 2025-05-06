Politics

Government wants new strong restrictions on internationals without legal stay

If you don’t have legal residency, you won’t be allowed to access extended healthcare, hold a yellow health card, enroll in educational programs, receive student grants, or register businesses in the CVR system

Bernardo Basilici Menini

The Danish government has announced a legislative proposal aimed at tightening regulations on foreigners without legal residency, including those housed at Kærshovedgård Departure Center. The plan introduces a series of restrictions covering access to public services, driving rights, business registration, and possession of knives in immigration facilities.Under the proposed measures, foreigners without legal stay would […]

