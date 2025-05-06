What are you doing in Denmark? Surviving culture shocks

In this episode, your hosts Derek, Brooke, and Mike break down the 4 stages of culture shock and share personal stories from their lives in Denmark

Moving to a new country is more than learning the language and eating new food—it’s a full-body, emotional rollercoaster. This week, your hosts Derek, Brooke, and Mike, break down the 4 stages of culture shock and share personal stories from their lives in Denmark—the excitement, the frustration, the weird in-between moments, and finally… that moment when it all starts to click.

Whether you’re a newly arrived expat, thinking about relocating, or still trying to feel at home abroad, this episode is for you. You’ll laugh, cringe, and maybe even recognize yourself in our stories. And we want to hear yours too!

You can listen to the episode also on Apple Podcasts and Acast.

Use our SpeakPipe link to send us a voice note: When did you realize you were finally fitting in? Share your story and we’ll compile them into a future episode speakpipe.com/waydid

