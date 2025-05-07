Culture

Danish bravery in the Nanjing Massacre

Bernhard Sindberg was a Dane who saved thousands of Chinese during the Nanjing Massacre, one of the darkest episodes of the 20th century. He is often compared to Oskar Schindler. A book has told his story, and a statue in Aarhus commemorates him—yet few people know about his remarkable actions. The Copenhagen Post spoke with Sindberg’s niece, who still remembers her uncle well, to shed light on this seldom-told and incredible story

Bernhard Arp Sindberg in Shanghai, 1937. Photo: Aarhus Stadsarkiv/Mariann Arp Stenvig.
Christoffer Friis Christensen

While Denmark’s engagement in the Second World War often feels minuscule in comparison to the likes of China, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States, the country´s involvement in the years of the deadliest conflict in history is uncovered in some of the most unexpected places. Such a case is the story of […]

