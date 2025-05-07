While Denmark’s engagement in the Second World War often feels minuscule in comparison to the likes of China, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States, the country´s involvement in the years of the deadliest conflict in history is uncovered in some of the most unexpected places. Such a case is the story of […]
Danish bravery in the Nanjing Massacre
Bernhard Sindberg was a Dane who saved thousands of Chinese during the Nanjing Massacre, one of the darkest episodes of the 20th century. He is often compared to Oskar Schindler. A book has told his story, and a statue in Aarhus commemorates him—yet few people know about his remarkable actions. The Copenhagen Post spoke with Sindberg’s niece, who still remembers her uncle well, to shed light on this seldom-told and incredible story
Mette Frederiksen: “If you harm the country that is hosting you, you shouldn’t be here at all”
With reforms to tighten the rules for foreigners in Denmark without legal residency, and the approval of a reception package for internationals working in the care sector, internationals have been under the spotlight this week. Mette Frederiksen spoke about both reforms yesterday.
Tolerated, but barely: inside Denmark’s departure centers
Currently, around 170 people live on “tolerated stay” in Denmark, a status for people who cannot be deported but are denied residency and basic rights. As SOS Racisme draws a concerning picture of their living conditions in departure centers, such as Kærshovedgård, they also suggest it might be time for Denmark to reinvent its policies on deportation
Copenhagen Airport: five new security lanes open to hasten security checks
Copenhagen Airport has opened five new security lanes today, in the goal of making security checks more efficient for passengers.
Facing a shortage in employees in elderly care, Denmark prepares reception package for internationals
In 10 years, Denmark may lack 15,000 social and health workers. Minister for the Elderly Mette Kierkgaard is preparing to hire many internationals, especially from India and the Philippines.
Government wants new strong restrictions on internationals without legal stay
If you don’t have legal residency, you won’t be allowed to access extended healthcare, hold a yellow health card, enroll in educational programs, receive student grants, or register businesses in the CVR system
Denmark opens 800 new spots to attract international students
The Syddansk University (SDU) will establish English-taught programs in computer science and engineering as of 2026. The government’s plan is to attract international students to fill the gap between the companies’ demands and the lack of skilled workers in these fields in Denmark
Career
Media: Collective agreement terms may lead to more international labor in Denmark
The governing parties have been negotiating internally for some time on a proposal to attract more international labor to Denmark. According to media outlets, a proposal is almost due
Inside Denmark’s innovation engine
With half of its staff being international, the BioInnovation Institute reflects Denmark’s broader transformation into a global innovation hub. But can the country—and Europe—keep up the pace? “If reforms are made now, we can close the gap in ten years,” explains BII’s CEO
