Life in Denmark

Copenhagen Airport: five new security lanes open to hasten security checks

Copenhagen Airport has opened five new security lanes today, in the goal of making security checks more efficient for passengers.

Photo: Copenhagen Airport
In the future, passengers will no longer need to remove items from their hand luggage
Julie Llopes

Copenhagen Airport has unveiled five brand-new security lanes today, May 7, 2025, with the aim of making the security control more efficient for passengers, right before the usually busy summer travel season.Last year, 3.2 million travelers transited through the airport in July alone, marking the highest monthly figure in its history.The first five security lanes […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs