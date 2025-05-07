Politics

Mette Frederiksen: “If you harm the country that is hosting you, you shouldn’t be here at all”

With reforms to tighten the rules for foreigners in Denmark without legal residency, and the approval of a reception package for internationals working in the care sector, internationals have been under the spotlight this week. Mette Frederiksen spoke about both reforms yesterday.

Mette Frederiksen during yesterday´s Q&A
Bernardo Basilici Menini

If you come to Denmark to cause trouble, “you shouldn’t be able to have a normal life here. You shouldn’t be able to be here at all.” It was Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen who said this yesterday during the traditional Tuesday afternoon Q&A session at the Folketing, the Danish Parliament.Internationals are at the center of […]

