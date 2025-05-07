Emergency system test today at noon

Today at 12:00, Denmark will conduct a nationwide test of its mobile-based emergency alert system, S!RENEN. The system sends warnings to mobile phones in the event of serious accidents or disasters. During the test, many Danes may experience their phones emitting a loud alarm tone and vibrating until the message is acknowledged.
The alerts are transmitted via mobile towers to all newer devices with updated operating systems. S!RENEN is designed to notify people quickly and directly in specific danger zones, such as during fires, accidents, or other emergencies.
Authorities emphasize the importance of the system, as it allows them to reach the population instantly when urgent action is needed. The technology used, known as Cell Broadcast (CBC), delivers location-based messages with sound, text, and vibrations.
The system is operated by the Danish Emergency Management Agency, the National Police, and the Ministry of Defence.