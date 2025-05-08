After two months of protests and meetings, the popular community hub Kapelvej 44 is no longer in danger of closing – resulting in rejoice from Nørrebro locals who frequent the culture house. At the beginning of April, The Copenhagen Post reported that Kapelvej 44, a popular community house situated in Nørrebro, was at risk of closing […]
Beloved culture house saved from closure
At the beginning of April, it was reported that Kapelvej 44, a popular community house situated in Nørrebro, was at risk of closing due to a loss of municipality funding
Diplomatic tensions between US and Denmark after spying rumors
A Wall Street Journal article describes that the US will now begin spying in Greenland. This worries the Danish foreign minister, who wants an explanation from the US’s leading diplomat. Greenlandic politicians think that Trump’s actions increase the sense of insecurity
Diplomacy meets Westeros: a dinner with the King, Queen – and Jaime Lannister
What do King Frederik X, Queen Mary, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Jaime Lannister have in common? No, this isn’t the start of a very specific Shakespeare-meets-HBO fanfiction — it was just Wednesday night in Denmark
Huge boost to halt dropouts from vocational education
For many years, most young people in Denmark have preferred upper secondary school (Gymnasium). Approximately 20 percent of a year group chooses a vocational education. Four out of 10 young people drop out of a vocational education. A bunch of millions aims to change that
Mette Frederiksen: “If you harm the country that is hosting you, you shouldn’t be here at all”
With reforms to tighten the rules for foreigners in Denmark without legal residency, and the approval of a reception package for internationals working in the care sector, internationals have been under the spotlight this week. Mette Frederiksen spoke about both reforms yesterday.
Tolerated, but barely: inside Denmark’s departure centers
Currently, around 170 people live on “tolerated stay” in Denmark, a status for people who cannot be deported but are denied residency and basic rights. As SOS Racisme draws a concerning picture of their living conditions in departure centers, such as Kærshovedgård, they also suggest it might be time for Denmark to reinvent its policies on deportation
Career
Facing a shortage in employees in elderly care, Denmark prepares reception package for internationals
In 10 years, Denmark may lack 15,000 social and health workers. Minister for the Elderly Mette Kierkgaard is preparing to hire many internationals, especially from India and the Philippines.
Media: Collective agreement terms may lead to more international labor in Denmark
The governing parties have been negotiating internally for some time on a proposal to attract more international labor to Denmark. According to media outlets, a proposal is almost due
Inside Denmark’s innovation engine
With half of its staff being international, the BioInnovation Institute reflects Denmark’s broader transformation into a global innovation hub. But can the country—and Europe—keep up the pace? “If reforms are made now, we can close the gap in ten years,” explains BII’s CEO
