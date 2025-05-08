Culture

Beloved culture house saved from closure

At the beginning of April, it was reported that Kapelvej 44, a popular community house situated in Nørrebro, was at risk of closing due to a loss of municipality funding

Kapelvej 44 hosts several activities, involving many internationals
Christoffer Friis Christensen

After two months of protests and meetings, the popular community hub Kapelvej 44 is no longer in danger of closing – resulting in rejoice from Nørrebro locals who frequent the culture house. At the beginning of April, The Copenhagen Post reported that Kapelvej 44, a popular community house situated in Nørrebro, was at risk of closing […]

