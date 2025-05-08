Diplomacy meets Westeros: a dinner with the King, Queen – and Jaime Lannister

What do King Frederik X, Queen Mary, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Jaime Lannister have in common? No, this isn’t the start of a very specific Shakespeare-meets-HBO fanfiction — it was just Wednesday night in Denmark

On May 7, Kronborg Castle — the setting that inspired Hamlet — hosted a high-level dinner on the occasion of Denmark’s hosting of the UN Chief Executives Board Session. There was classical music, diplomatic gravity, and yes, seeing a Game of Thrones star at a UN dinner was the kind of crossover this Gen Z reporter didn’t see coming.

Before the speeches began, guests mingled throughout the castle’s grand hall, dressed in sleek suits, elegant gowns, and more than a few eye-catching accessories. Conversations floated through the room as diplomats, Danish artists, and international officials greeted each other. The tone shifted instantly when the royal couple entered — everyone stood in complete silence. It was the kind of silence that feels rehearsed, even though it wasn’t.

King Frederik and Queen Mary sat at separate tables, each engaging warmly with their dinner companions — a relaxed contrast to the protocol-heavy moment of their arrival.

A compass in a troubled world

“In times of uncertainty, it is easy to look one way — to focus overly on the here and now,” said King Frederik X, welcoming attendees. “Yet, in order to navigate the present and pave the way for a better future, we need something more. We need a counter.”

King Frederik X delivers his welcome speech at Kronborg Castle during the UN Chief Executives Board dinner on May 7, 2025.

That counter, the King said, is the United Nations. “As a founding member, Denmark remains strongly committed to the values, principles, and aspirations of the UN Charter. They remain as relevant today as they were 80 years ago,” he said.

He continued with a hopeful message, emphasizing the need to balance urgent action with long-term vision: “Even in times of turbulence, the world continues to make progress. And even where progress is hard to find, potential remains. We call it hope rooted in action.”

He concluded with a toast: “Let us raise a glass to the men and women of the United Nations — in the field and at home. Thank you for reminding us that no sorrow, not even in battalions, can keep us from hoping and acting with peace, dignity, and equality on a healthy path.”

A story of unity and principle

António Guterres followed with thanks to Denmark and the royal family. “My deepest gratitude to all hosts — Your Majesties, King Frederik and Queen Mary — for your warm hospitality,” he said. “And thank you for choosing such a spectacular and symbolic setting.”

Touching on the literary legacy of the castle, he noted: “The magnificent Kronborg Castle is more than the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Around the world, the lessons of that story echo around us — the dangers of unchecked power and the consequences of division.”

He praised Denmark for writing a different narrative: “Unlike the tragedy that unfolded in Shakespeare’s imagination, Denmark has chosen a story of unity and principle.”

Guterres also reflected on the importance of collective action. “We face a wide range of crises, from conflict to climate to inequality. Yet amid all this, the United Nations remains a space for dialogue, progress, and solidarity.”

A Lannister at the table

While the evening was, at its core, a reaffirmation of Denmark’s global engagement, it was not without its lighter moments. Among the guests was Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — best known globally as Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones.

Though he didn’t take the stage, his presence did not go unnoticed. One attendee even managed to snap a selfie with him — a casual yet surreal addition to an evening centered on global diplomacy. For this Gen Z reporter, seeing a fictional knight of Westeros seated just a few tables away from the King of Denmark was, frankly, a highlight.

Another splash of color came from Nanna Øland Fabricius — better known as Oh Land — who stood out in a dress far more vibrant than most. While many stuck to classic elegance, she arrived in pinks and greens that made the room feel just a bit more alive. It was formalwear, yes, but with a twist that only a pop artist could pull off.

Danish singer Oh Land (right) poses for photos outside Kronborg Castle ahead of the UN Chief Executives Board dinner.

A night of substance and symbolism

As we exited, the first dinner courses were just being served — their contents a mystery to us, but judging by the attentive waitstaff, the menu was as polished as the guest list.

Though the press was not present for the full dinner, the message was clear before the final course was served: in a world beset by crises, nations like Denmark aim to lead not just through power, but through principle.

And for one night, inside the walls of Hamlet’s castle, that leadership was celebrated — with speeches, toasts, and, unexpectedly, a Lannister.