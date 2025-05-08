Education

Huge boost to halt dropouts from vocational education

For many years, most young people in Denmark have preferred upper secondary school (Gymnasium). Approximately 20 percent of a year group chooses a vocational education. Four out of 10 young people drop out of a vocational education. A bunch of millions aims to change that

The government and a broad majority of parties have made an agreement to significantly strengthen vocational education in Denmark. (photo: US Air Force / Nichelle Anderson)
The Copenhagen Post

The government and a broad majority of the parties in the Danish Parliament have made an agreement to significantly strengthen vocational education with DKK 500 million annually.The money will be used to increase well-being and enhance bonds between teaching at schools and time spent on training.“With this huge investment, we are ensuring that those who […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs