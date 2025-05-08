Politics

Diplomatic tensions between US and Denmark after spying rumors

A Wall Street Journal article describes that the US will now begin spying in Greenland. This worries the Danish foreign minister, who wants an explanation from the US’s leading diplomat. Greenlandic politicians think that Trump’s actions increase the sense of insecurity

American officials want to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement and attitudes on American resource extraction on the island, according to The Wall Street Journal. (photo: Chrissy)
The Copenhagen Post

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US is stepping up its intelligence-gathering efforts regarding Greenland, drawing America’s spying apparatus into President Trump’s campaign to take over the island.Several high-ranking officials under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a “collection emphasis message” to intelligence-agency heads last week. They were directed to learn more about […]

Jobs