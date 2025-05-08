Danish Originals S6E7: Søren Fleng

In this episode of Danish Originals, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Swineherd (2023), Viborg-based Danish producer SØREN FLENG describes how he came to the industry through Denmark’s world-renowned animation school, The Animated Workshop, and the unique community of animation professionals

In Los Angeles for the Annie Awards with his nominated short film, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Swineherd (2023), Viborg-based Danish producer Søren Fleng describes how he came to the industry through Denmark’s world-renowned animation school, The Animated Workshop, and the unique community of animation professionals.

He gives a sneak peak on his current project with a US partner, and shares his thoughts on the power of creating content that impacts children.

Søren selects a work by Henri Matisse from the SMK collection.

(Photographer: Kim Wendt)

Follow Danish Originals on:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn