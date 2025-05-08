Danish Originals S6E7: Søren Fleng

In Los Angeles for the Annie Awards with his nominated short film, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Swineherd (2023), Viborg-based Danish producer Søren Fleng describes how he came to the industry through Denmark’s world-renowned animation school, The Animated Workshop, and the unique community of animation professionals.
He gives a sneak peak on his current project with a US partner, and shares his thoughts on the power of creating content that impacts children.
Søren selects a work by Henri Matisse from the SMK collection.
(Photographer: Kim Wendt)
