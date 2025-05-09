If you’ve ever rented an orange bike in a European city, chances are you’ve used a Donkey Republic bicycle — a service co-created by Erdem Ovacık, a Turkish-born systems thinker and entrepreneur focused on societal change. But while the bright bikes are now a common sight in cities across Europe, few know they were born […]
The international behind Donkey Republic: how a Turkish systems thinker reimagined urban mobility in Denmark
Erdem Ovacık, co-founder of Donkey Republic, built one of Europe’s leading bike-sharing companies from Denmark — but success as an international entrepreneur hasn’t come easy
The Lynch Interviews: Fergal O’Byrne
English-Australian writer and theatre director Stuart Lynch contributes a monthly column titled “The Lynch Interviews”. In this series, he engages with prominent internationals residing in Denmark or Danish individuals with a global perspective. For April, he interviews Irish playwright and writer Fergal O’Byrne, fresh from an acclaimed season of a new English-language play in Copenhagen.
Why your talented internationals aren’t moving up the ladder – and what to do about it
Many internationals find it difficult to advance in their new workplaces, and some quietly leave. It’s not because they lack talent. In Denmark, careers are shaped not only by skills but also by cultural understanding, informal networks, and social signals. However, internationals may not be familiar with this system or know how to navigate it
Denmark hits 66.2 million overnight stays: what’s fueling the rise?
In 2024, Denmark saw 1.5 million more overnight stays than in 2023, bringing the total to 66.2 million staying in hotels, holiday centers, campsites, and youth hostels. It’s clear: after COVID-19, traveling is now back on the table. But the question is: why are people choosing Denmark?
World Cup in Ice Hockey will face off in Herning
As in 2018, Denmark will co-host the Ice Hockey World Championship. And once again, Herning and Jyske Bank Boxen will be the hosts. Denmark is in Pool B and starts tonight with a match against the USA, which, given the political tensions between the two countries, may be an icy affair.
Diplomatic tensions between US and Denmark after spying rumors
A Wall Street Journal article describes that the US will now begin spying in Greenland. This worries the Danish foreign minister, who wants an explanation from the US’s leading diplomat. Greenlandic politicians think that Trump’s actions increase the sense of insecurity
Career
Facing a shortage in employees in elderly care, Denmark prepares reception package for internationals
In 10 years, Denmark may lack 15,000 social and health workers. Minister for the Elderly Mette Kierkgaard is preparing to hire many internationals, especially from India and the Philippines.
