News round up

Mette Frederiksen had an online call with Trump and Canadian Prime Minister

·

Yesterday, Mette Frederiksen and other heads of state and government held a virtual call with President Trump and President Zelenskyy. The call took place during a meeting she attended in Oslo with her colleagues from the Nordic countries, the Baltics, and the Netherlands. Frederiksen herself announced it in a post on social media.“We spoke with […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen Marathon: how to get around the city on Sunday?

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    The annual Copenhagen Marathon hits the streets tomorrow, Sunday, May 11, 2025, starting at 9:30 AM.Some 18,000 (courageous) participants will take off from Fælledparken (Øster Allé, 2100 Copenhagen Ø), running their way through the city’s most famous neighborhoods: Indre By, Østerbro, Christianshavn, Vesterbro, Nørrebro, and Frederiksberg.If you’re planning to cheer someone on, or simply need […]

  • News round up

    Municipalities invest over 1.4 billion kroner to upgrade primary schools

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Danish municipalities are making major investments in improving classrooms in primary schools, with more than 1.4 billion kroner set to be spent by 2026.This investment is part of the Agreement on the Quality Program for Primary Schools, allocating a total of 2.6 billion kroner for the 2025–2027 period.A new study by Local Government Denmark (KL), […]

  • News round up

    Report: Most farm accidents in Denmark involve unsafe machines

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    A new report from the Expert Group on Work Accidents (Ekspertgruppen for Arbejdsulykker) reveals that unsafe machinery is a major cause of accidents in Danish agriculture. The group investigated 17 serious accidents in 2024 involving farming machines. Their findings show that 76% of the machines — about 13 out of 17 — did not meet […]

  • News round up

    Danish exports to the U.S. fall sharply, media reports

    ·

    Total Danish exports of goods and services to the United States have fallen by 25 percent from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

    In other words, tariffs and other diplomatic tensions appear to be having a strong and negative impact on the Danish economy, for which the U.S. remains one of its main export markets.

    The report comes from TV 2, which cites data from Statistics Denmark. The Copenhagen Post has attempted to locate the data, but there is no official publication from the Danish statistical agency confirming these figures. It is likely that TV 2 used data from the statistics bank—meaning the figures are based on raw data compiled by the broadcaster.

    TV 2 also quotes Tore Stramer, Chief Economist of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, commenting on the figures:

    “It’s a very dramatic drop in a single quarter, unprecedented in the history of the statistics. Before anyone panics, however, it’s important to point out that exports to the U.S. had, conversely, surged significantly toward the end of the year.”

  • News round up

    New U.S. ambassador nears confirmation while Denmark confronts Washington over espionage allegations

    ·

    We are getting close to the appointment of the new American ambassador to Denmark. Kenneth Howery appeared yesterday before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This is the second of several steps required before a new U.S. ambassador can take office in the country. The U.S. process for appointing ambassadors is, in fact, lengthy and […]

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen had an online call with Trump and Canadian Prime Minister

    ·

    Yesterday, Mette Frederiksen and other heads of state and government held a virtual call with President Trump and President Zelenskyy. The call took place during a meeting she attended in Oslo with her colleagues from the Nordic countries, the Baltics, and the Netherlands. Frederiksen herself announced it in a post on social media.“We spoke with […]

  • News round up

    Queen Margrethe admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation – updated

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish Royal House announced on Thursday that Queen Margrethe, due to a cold, “is admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation as a precaution.”The Royal House did not provide further information.On Thursday morning, Queen Margrethe was supposed to attend the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Sankt Lukas Foundation in Hellerup.However, the 85-year-old majesty canceled […]

  • News round up

    Maersk reports strong start to 2025 but warns of trade uncertainty

    ·

    Shipping company Maersk has reported first-quarter revenue of USD 13.3 billion, up 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Profit before interest and tax rose to USD 1.3 billion from USD 177 million in early 2024. Net profit reached USD 1.2 billion, beating expectations.Maersk says the results were driven by steady demand for ocean […]

  • News round up

    SIRI establishes two pools to fight racism and discrimination in Danish society

    ·

    Tina Jimmy Dastur

    To promote a just and fair society free from biases and prejudices, Styrelsen for International Rekruttering og Integration (SIRI) has established two new funds: the Civil Society Fund and the Greenlandic Pool.The former will encourage community-building between native Danes with a majority background and those with an ethnic minority background—two segments of the population that […]

  • News round up

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends Northern European security summit

    ·

    Central to the discussions is how the JEF can support NATO’s deterrence posture and collective defense, particularly in strategically vital areas such as the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic, and the High North. The talks include protection of maritime critical infrastructure and responses to the Russian “shadow fleet.” Leaders from the Faroe Islands and Greenland […]

  • News round up

    Defending the Capital Region against storm surges could cost taxpayers millions, study suggests

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A newly released study estimates the cost of protecting Copenhagen, Tårnby, Hvidovre, and Dragør against storm surges at 12 to 13 billion DKK.Under current regulations, private landowners closest to the water would bear most of the expense. However, the mayors of the four municipalities argue that this approach is unsustainable.“The report continues to show challenges […]

  • News round up

    Ørsted drops major wind project due to financial strain

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Ørsted has abandoned “Hornsea 4,” a major offshore wind project located in the North Sea, citing financial concerns.According to a company announcement, the project will not proceed “in its current form.” This news follows a series of setbacks, including the cancellation of “Ocean Wind 1” and “Ocean Wind 2” in the U.S. in November of […]

  • News round up

    Large Danish companies and DI still not part of Copenhagen Pride

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Shipping giant Maersk and Google Denmark are joining the ranks of other former sponsors not returning to Copenhagen Pride. Novo Nordisk, Danske Bank, and DHL and will do the same.This, according to the media Kforum.A decision that they also made last year, when the organization behind Copenhagen Pride came under massive fire. This was due […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk reports record sales amid U.S. market challenges

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Novo Nordisk has revealed its first-quarter financial report. The company posted sales of 78.1 billion DKK, a 19% increase from the same period last year.Despite these strong sales, driven by the weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic, Novo has lowered its growth expectations for the rest of the year due to competition from […]

  • News round up

    Frederiksen open to nuclear power as government parties push for lifting of ban

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she is looking at nuclear power “with open eyes,” indicating a possible shift in Denmark’s energy policy. “It is better that we have nuclear power in Europe than that we are dependent on Russian gas,” she said Tuesday after an extended question time in Parliament. However, she was clear that […]

  • News round up

    Emergency system test today at noon

    ·

    Today at 12:00, Denmark will conduct a nationwide test of its mobile-based emergency alert system, S!RENEN. The system sends warnings to mobile phones in the event of serious accidents or disasters. During the test, many Danes may experience their phones emitting a loud alarm tone and vibrating until the message is acknowledged.

    The alerts are transmitted via mobile towers to all newer devices with updated operating systems. S!RENEN is designed to notify people quickly and directly in specific danger zones, such as during fires, accidents, or other emergencies.

    Authorities emphasize the importance of the system, as it allows them to reach the population instantly when urgent action is needed. The technology used, known as Cell Broadcast (CBC), delivers location-based messages with sound, text, and vibrations.

    The system is operated by the Danish Emergency Management Agency, the National Police, and the Ministry of Defence.

  • News round up

    Xellia Pharmaceuticals to gradually phase out Copenhagen manufacturing site

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Xellia Pharmaceuticals, global leader in fermentation-based anti-infective (APIs) production, has announced a gradual plan to transition its manufacturing operations from Copenhagen, Denmark, to locations outside the country.The company, which develops and commercializes APIs and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) for severe, sometimes life-threatening conditions.The transition will take place over the next eight to ten years to […]

  • News round up

    Friedrich Merz unwillingly writes history after failing to be voted in as chancellor

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    For the first time in German post-war history, a chancellor candidate has failed to win a parliamentary majority after successful coalition talks. CDU leader Friedrich Merz received only 310 votes in the Bundestag’s secret ballot—six short of the 316 needed for an absolute majority.621 of the 630 MPs participated in the vote.The CDU/CSU and SPD […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk Foundation grants DKK 6.5 million to new international school in Kalundborg

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    The International School of Kalundborg is set to open its doors in August 2025, and now receives a financial boost from the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The DKK 6.5 million donation will support the school’s setup, including teaching materials and a new makerspace.Kalundborg Municipality announced the grant in a press release, highlighting the foundation’s continued investment […]

  • News round up

    April 2025 goes down as Copenhagen Airport’s busiest April in its 100-year history

    ·

    Tina Jimmy Dastur

    On April 20th, Copenhagen Airport marked its 100th anniversary—a milestone that was eclipsed just two weeks later by another: a record 2.7 million travellers passed through the airport in April this year, making it the busiest month in its storied history.Over the Easter break itself, Copenhagen Airport witnessed a footfall of approximately a million people, […]

  • General

    Minister of Education and Research attends European research conference in Paris

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Today, Minister of Education and Research Christina Egelund joins her counterparts from EU member states to Sorbonne University in Paris, for discussions on the future of science in Europe.Ministers from the UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland are also part of the conference.The event, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, brings together European research ministers to […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk share is slowly recovering

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since the summer of 2024, the share value of Novo Nordisk has been more than halved.The Novo share peaked in June 2024 at a price of 1028 kroner.Since then, it has lost 62 percent in value until April 22 this year. In the following two weeks, it advanced slightly, and on Monday the share price […]

  • News round up

    FCK cruises past Brondby, sets up spectacular gold medal clash on Sunday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A month ago, archrivals Brondby won 2-1 in Parken after a dramatic finish with two penalties and three red cards after the match had been called off.Yesterday, FCK got their revenge with a 3-0 victory, which silenced Brondby Stadion and left the championship race between two teams, FCK and FC Midtjylland (Herning), only separated by […]

  • News round up

    Danish healthcare spending increased by 4% in 2024

    ·

    Healthcare expenditures in Denmark rose to 278 billion DKK in 2024, an increase of 4% compared to the previous year. This is the first rise in healthcare spending since 2021.“Nearly half of the healthcare expenses are attributable to hospitals, where healthcare services are delivered. In 2024, DKK 128 billion—or 46%—was allocated to normal, psychiatric, and […]

  • News round up

    Denmark and Ukraine sign agreement on water infrastructure

    ·

    Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke and Ukrainian Environment Minister Svitlana Grynchuk signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the rebuilding of water infrastructure in Ukraine.The agreement focuses on restoring damaged water systems in areas affected by Russian attacks, including the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, where the local water supply has been destroyed. Residents […]

  • News round up

    Louisiana welcomes children to participate in its first English art school

    ·

    Tina Jimmy Dastur

    Summer school will soon be in session at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, which is hosting its first-ever English art school for children aged seven to ten between July 22nd and 25th.Guided by two experienced art educators from The Children’s Wing, participants will be encouraged to create imaginative paintings, drawings, and prints using a variety […]

  • News round up

    Final gymnasium capacities set for the 2025/26 school year

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    The Danish Agency for Education and Quality has published the final student intake capacities for upper secondary education programmes for the 2025/26 school year. This marks the completion of the three-phase capacity-setting process.The capacities determine the number of student places available for each educational offering across the HTX, HHX, STX, HF, and Pre-IB programmes. These […]

  • News round up

    Telia becomes Norlys today

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Denmark is welcoming a new mobile brand as Telia Denmark officially becomes Norlys on Monday, May 5.The transition requires no action from customers: SIM cards, services, and payment methods will remain the same. Future invoices will simply be issued under the Norlys name.This rebranding marks the unification of Norlys’ under a single identity, now including […]

  • News round up

    Legal investigation into Randers municipality’s role in Nordic Waste landslide concludes

    ·

    An independent legal investigation has revealed errors in Randers Municipality’s handling of environmental regulations regarding Nordic Waste A/S and its sister company DSH Recycling A/S. However, the investigation found no grounds to blame the municipality for the landslide that occurred.According to Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, the investigation is crucial for preventing future incidents. He stated, […]

  • News round up

    Billund Airport lost 100,000 passengers after Ryanair exit

    ·

    Ryanair’s decision to leave Billund Airport, cancelling all flights to and from it as retaliation against the Danish government’s flight tax, has had a visible effect on the airport’s traffic. According to a press release by Billund Airport, “In April alone, around 130,000 Ryanair passengers disappeared.” The company left Billund airport – the closest to Legoland – in March.

    “Overall, the expected decline in passenger numbers as a result of Ryanair’s exit became evident in April. The month ended with a decrease of 31.4 percent compared to the same period the year before,” the press release stated.

    “The level of passenger traffic we see in April matches very well our expectations for the coming months and the year as a whole. We have previously announced that we expect a decline of approximately 25–30 percent this year. That estimate probably still holds. We have had both skill and success in bringing in more capacity, but there are still destinations that both the travelers and we miss – and that we are working hard to be able to offer. For most airlines, the capacity for 2025 is already fully booked, so the focus is now on the summer of 2026, although we hope that 2025 can be supplemented with at least a few more routes,” says Jan Hessellund, CEO of Billund Airport.

    Hessellund’s hope is not mere optimism. According to the airport, “If we compare the figures excluding the traffic that Ryanair was responsible for, passenger numbers have increased by 4.5 percent in the first four months of the year. Our charter airlines increased by 11 percent, while the network airlines increased by as much as 17 percent.” In other words, Ryanair’s exit left a vacuum that may be filled—and is already beginning to be—over the coming years.

  • News round up

    Danish government proposes 6 billion DKK insurance for merchant fleet in case of war

    ·

    In response to growing global instability, the Danish Ministry of Business has announced a new bill to protect the country’s merchant fleet in the event of a great power war or any conflict involving Denmark. The bill will ensure that the fleet remains operational, even if the commercial war insurance market collapses.Minister of Business Morten […]

  • News round up

    Demonstrators target Hummelgaard’s May 1st speech

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    As part of the celebrations of the 1st of May, Peter Hummelgaard, Minister of Justice and member of the Social Democrats party made a speech widely covered by activists in Fælledparken in Copenhagen.Mostly young people from the Anti-fascist movement were showing their anger towards the Minister.Protesters were demonstrating with Palestinian flags, boat horns, smoke bombs […]

  • News round up

    New forecast confirms Denmark will hit 2030 climate goals

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    The Climate Status and Projections 2025 (KF25) has been developed and published by the Climate Council, Denmark’s independent advisory body responsible for tracking the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and projecting their future development.According to KF25, total net emissions are expected to decrease by approximately 72 percent by 2030.Under the Climate Act Agreement signed in December […]

  • News round up

    Average working-class family now earns over one million kroner

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    A new analysis by the Danish think tank CEPOS shows that the average income of a working-class family in Denmark now exceeds one million kroner per year before taxes. The figure includes pension contributions and child benefits.CEPOS, short for Center for Political Studies, is an independent bourgeois-liberal think tank that conducts research and policy analysis […]

  • News round up

    Update: elderly driver questioned after car crash injures 12 in Copenhagen

    ·

    The elderly man who drove into a crowd on Sortedam Dossering in Copenhagen on Wednesday has now been questioned by police, Copenhagen Police confirmed Thursday morning. The accident left 12 people injured, two of whom remain in critical condition.The crash occurred near Lagkagehuset, just steps from the lakes and Dronning Louises Bridge. According to police, […]

  • News round up

    A unified national Danish cat register for lost and found cats

    ·

    A new national cat register has been launched in Denmark, combining the two previous registers into one, now called the Danish Cat Register. The merger aims to make it easier to track lost cats and reunite them with their owners, as well as ensure no cat is overlooked or left unregistered.

    All cats previously registered in either of the two old registers will be transferred to the new system at no additional cost. Cat owners are required to validate their information in the new register using MitID to ensure their contact details are accurate in case their cat goes missing. Owners have two years to complete the process; after that, a fee of 145 DKK will apply per cat.

    The new system is intended to simplify registration for both cat owners and professionals such as veterinarians and shelters. It will also provide a clearer overview of the number of registered cats in Denmark, which could help in any future discussions about making microchipping and registration mandatory for all pet cats.

    Jens Jokumsen, chairman of The Danish Cat Register, said: “Far too many cats never find their way home again. We want to change that with the new register, which makes it easier to track and reunite domestic cats with their owners.”

    You can find the register here.

  • News round up

    Several injured in Copenhagen after elderly driver crashes near lakes

    ·

    Several people were injured this afternoon in Copenhagen in a car accident, after an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Lagkagehuset on Sortedam Dossering, near the lakes and close to the Dronning Louises Bridge.

    Police, ambulances, and firefighters responded promptly, cordoning off the area and blocking access while rescuers tended to the injured. The emergency response was so extensive that it drew the attention of many bystanders. The car, a red ID.3, was reportedly traveling at high speed, according to witnesses.

  • News round up

    Head of American Chamber of Commerce in Denmark resigns after 25 years

    ·

    The American Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (AmCham Denmark) announced today that Stephen Brugger, Executive Director, will step down from his position later in the year.After 25 years with the organization, Brugger has “decided that it is time for a new professional chapter and change in life.” He will remain in his role in the […]

  • News round up

    16-year old taken into custody for triple shooting death in Sweden

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A violent shooting incident in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday has shocked the whole of Scandinavia. On Tuesday around 5 p.m., a man entered a hair salon on Vaksala Torv in the central part of Uppsala, just north of Stockholm.A major shooting began here, and when the police arrived shortly afterwards, they found […]

  • News round up

    Tomorrow is May 1st: celebrating International Workers’ Day in Denmark

    ·

    Tomorrow marks May 1st, International Workers’ Day. While it is no longer a national holiday in Denmark, many Danes will still take the day off. The unions and political parties are organizing a large gathering at Fælledparken, as they do every year.So, you may be among the few present at the office. Danish managers and […]

  • News round up

    “German reform can create 10 thousands jobs in Denmark”

    ·

    Germany plans to increase public investments by €500 billion over the next ten years. A new report from the Danish trade union Dansk Metal says this could lead to nearly 9,500 new jobs in Denmark.The investments in Germany will cover areas such as infrastructure, digital technology, and climate projects. Many Danish companies supply goods and […]

  • News round up

    ATP has lost 700 million DKK since the start of 2025

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    ATP (Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension) has lost 700 million dkk on the “bonus potential” in the first trimester of this year.The “bonus potential” is an “extra” generated by money invested by ATP, as a way to get returns beyond the guaranteed pension.In the first 3 months of this year, ATP’s investments lost 700 million DKK in that […]

  • News round up

    Danish emergency services warn of major risks in case of power outage

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Following Monday’s power outages in Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, Danske Beredskaber (Danish Emergency Services) warns that Denmark is not fullly prepared for a similar event.“In Denmark, we have the so-called sector responsibility, which means that the same unit that has the task in the normal situation must also solve it in a crisis. […]

  • News round up

    King Frederik is visiting Greenland today

    ·

    King Frederik is visiting Greenland for two days, starting from today. The King landed in Greenland at 13:30. While the planned visit to Station Nord has been cancelled for the bad weather, the rest of Tuesday’s program has remained unchanged.At 11:30 a.m. local time, the King took part in a fjord tour, followed by a […]

  • News round up

    Many managers are unaware of mental health

    ·

    The Danish Health Authority has launched a new guide to help managers better support employees who experience mental health problems. A recent survey shows that one in four managers does not know enough about how to help staff who have or develop a mental health condition.“Workplaces play a big role in supporting employees who get […]

  • News round up

    Minister of Integration: “Citizenship is a privilege and shouldn’t be given automatically”

    ·

    The Minister of Integration of Denmark, Kaare Dybvad Bek (Socialdemokratiet), yesterday wrote a post on Facebook to talk about the acquisition of citizenship by foreigners after attending Citizenship Day.“Citizenship is a privilege, and I don’t think it should be granted, for example, to those with a criminal background. It shouldn’t be given automatically. I also […]

  • News round up

    The government presents the action plan to manage rising wolf population

    ·

    The Danish Ministry for the Green Tripartite has announced a new wolf action plan in response to the growing number of wolf sightings and attacks across the country. The plan, presented yesterday, aims to improve public safety, protect livestock, and better manage the increasing wolf population, which has reached its highest level in modern times, […]

  • News round up

    SOS Racisme to hold a conference on departure centers on May 13th

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    On May 13, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:15 PM, SOS Racisme will host a conference titled “A Critical Look at Kærshovedgård and Departure Centres” in the Fællessalen at Christiansborg.The event invites everyone with an interest in asylum policy to join discussions centered around a pressing question: How do we shut down Kærshovedgård and the […]

  • News round up

    Denmark and Greenland leaders emphasize stronger ties

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s new Premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, met Sunday at Marienborg to discuss the future of the Kingdom of Denmark’s unity. Both leaders emphasized the need for Denmark and Greenland to “move closer together” amid evolving international circumstances.At a joint press conference, Frederiksen reiterated Denmark’s openness to meetings with U.S. President […]

  • Sport

    FCK holds on to first place one point clear of Midtjylland

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Like last year, the decision on the Danish football championship looks set to come down to the wire.The two top teams, FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland (Herning), won 3-1 over AGF and 5-0 over Nordsjælland. With four games remaining, FCK is at the top with 53 points, Midtjylland has 52 and Brøndby perhaps too far […]

