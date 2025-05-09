Sport

World Cup in Ice Hockey will face off in Herning

As in 2018, Denmark will co-host the Ice Hockey World Championship. And once again, Herning and Jyske Bank Boxen will be the hosts. Denmark is in Pool B and starts tonight with a match against the USA, which, given the political tensions between the two countries, may be an icy affair.

Denmark is unlikely to make it far at the World Cup on home ice, but many intense matches can be expected in the coming weeks. Photo: Danmarks Ishockey Union
The Copenhagen Post

When Denmark faces off against the US in a sold out Boxen on Friday night at 8:30, it will as an underdog.It is almost unnatural that a small country like Denmark has been part of the A group in world ice hockey for many years, but with ingenuity and fight, you can go far. Even […]

