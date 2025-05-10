Copenhagen Marathon: how to get around the city on Sunday?

If this morning you experienced delays or heavy traffic in central Copenhagen, it may have been due to roadblocks set up by climate activists from the group Nødbremsen.

They are young activists, part of A22—a network that brings together 11 associations and informal groups in multiple countries.

Starting early Friday, the group blocked several major roads, including H. C. Andersens Boulevard near the Glyptotek.

On Facebook, they wrote:

“While climate disasters rage worldwide, the government is busy celebrating their insufficient spreadsheet reductions and discussing which spreadsheet goals they should set next. When will they understand that the climate collapse is already taking place in front of our eyes and that the destruction of our livelihood—for example, the 15 new highways—must be stopped immediately, if we are not to lose the opportunity for a safe future? DMI has just announced that we could experience a drought in the month of May. This is the first time, in all the years DMI has measured the country’s drought index, that a drought day has occurred so early in the year.