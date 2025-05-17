News round up

DOT Tickets App will close by end of 2025

Starting at the end of 2025, the DOT Billetter app will no longer be available to passengers in Zealand. Instead, users will have two nationwide mobile ticketing solutions: the Rejsekort app and the Rejsebillet app.Rejsebillet, already used by transport companies in Jutland, Funen, and Bornholm, is now being introduced for passengers in Zealand. The Rejsekort […]

  News round up

    Regional disparities in cancer drug access to trigger formation of new committee

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde has announced plans to consolidate cancer drug decisions under a single regional drug committee to eliminate disparities in access to the highest quality treatment.This is reported by Jyllands-Posten.The decision follows data showing significant regional differences in the approval of expensive hospital medications for cancer patients.According to […]

  News round up

    China affirms respect for Danish sovereignty in Greenland

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    China has expressed its respect for Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in China.“China fully respects Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity regarding Greenland,” Wang said, as reported by Reuters. Wang also called on Denmark to support China’s stance on issues related to […]

  News round up

    UK and EU reach major post-Brexit agreement 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The UK and the EU have finalized an agreement aimed at resetting relations after Brexit, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves told Sky News.“But our biggest trading partners are our friends in the EU, and for too long it has been too difficult to export, to attract talent and to trade with our closest neighbours. It’s […]

  News round up

    Danish Crown Prince continues his military training

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Like his father King Frederik, Crown Prince Christian will undergo military training.The Crown Prince received the REX badge last week after completing the traditional, strenuous REX tour.The conscripts cover about 50 kilometers in 36 hours with full equipment.Crownprince Christian during the REX tour. Photo: KongehusetAdding to his military service at the Guards Hussar Regiment, the […]

  Sport

    FCK closes in on championship after flawless away showing

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    4-0.In the most impressive scoreline of the season, the Copenhageners hit all the notes and with the best performance so far, dismantled third placed Randers.With two goals from Jordan Larsson before the break and goals from Rodrigo Huescas and Andreas Cornelius after the break, FCK set the stage for the season finale on Sunday against […]

  News round up

    Rainy end to May: Denmark gets wetter weather

    ·

    After a long period of dry weather, even though not sunny, Denmark is about to see a change over the next ten days. The forecast shows rain and cooler temperatures moving in across the country.The week starts relatively warm, with sunshine and temperatures up to 22°C in cities like Copenhagen and Odense. But from Thursday […]

  News round up

    28-year-old man charged with attempted terrorism to appear in Frederiksberg court

    ·

    A 28-year-old man is set to appear in a preliminary court hearing at the Frederiksberg Court today, charged with complicity in attempted terrorism under section 114 of the Danish Penal Code. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 AM, and the case is being handled by prosecutors from the Copenhagen Police. According to the authorities, the charges are based on the suspicion that the individual was involved in an act intended to seriously intimidate the population or coerce public authorities through violent or destabilizing means.

    Section 114 of the Danish Penal Code outlines terrorism as acts committed with intent to cause serious harm to a country or international organization, including offenses such as homicide, aggravated assault, and violations of weapons laws.

    The Copenhagen Police announced it via X: “A 28-year-old man will appear in a preliminary court hearing at the Frederiksberg Court at 9:30 AM. He is charged with complicity in attempted terrorism under section 114 of the Penal Code.”

  News round up

    Denmark launches DKK 500 million initiative to boost trade ties with Africa

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    The Danish government has launched a new DKK 500 million Africa Facility aimed at strengthening commercial ties between Denmark and African countries. The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs on Thursday, is part of the broader “Africa’s Century” strategy.Administered by the Danish Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), the facility will […]

  News round up

    Ryanair takes a swing at Danish airports

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson has dismissed Denmark as a potential growth market, citing high airport costs and unfavorable conditions. “Denmark is currently not an obvious place for growth. Because there are so many other airports and countries where we, as an airline with a focus on costs, can achieve much better conditions,” Wilson told Finans […]

  News round up

  News round up

    Protesters burn Palestian flag on Kongens Nytorv

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    The protester burnt the Palestinian flag after giving an anti-islam speech (Photo : Seljan Zeynalli, The Copenhagn Post)This Friday evening around 6:30pm on Kongens Nytorv, a group of 3 men protested in front of a banner reading “Fuck Islam”.In front of several people watching, some reacting, they burnt a Palestinian flag, and what appeared to […]

  News round up

    Paludan convicted for Quran burning in Denmark’s first case under new law

    ·

    Rasmus Paludan, founder of the far-right party Stram Kur, and his associate, Dennis Corell Iversen, have been found guilty of violating Denmark’s recently enacted Quran law, approved in late 2023 after a series of episodes involving people burning the Quran. This is the first conviction of its kind in the country. The Court of Bornholm […]

  News round up

    Capital city water supplier urges to mind water usage

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The drought index is high, and Danes are using more water than usual. This could soon lead to restrictions, according to the Capital Region Water Supply Company, HOFOR.TV 2 Kosmopol writes that around one million customers are currently using much more water than usual, about 10 percent more. This is putting pressure on the utility […]

  News round up

    Today is the last school day for 9th and 10th graders across Denmark

    ·

    Today is the last school day for 9th and 10th graders across Denmark. It’s a special day for people around 16 years old: after years together, they celebrate their last day as a group, before they take different paths: gymnasiums, technical or professional schools, and so on. The last day of school is also known […]

  News round up

    Sissal sings Denmark to the final in Eurovision

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    With the catchy tune “Hallucination” performed by Faroese native Sissal, Denmark has reached the Eurovision final for the first time since 2019.The 30-year-old sang with great power and expression and earned a well-deserved final spot at the big song event in Basel, Switzerland.“It is first and foremost Sissal’s honour that Denmark is back in the […]

  News round up

    Demonstrations by climate activists at several locations in Copenhagen

    ·

    If this morning you experienced delays or heavy traffic in central Copenhagen, it may have been due to roadblocks set up by climate activists from the group Nødbremsen.

    They are young activists, part of A22—a network that brings together 11 associations and informal groups in multiple countries.

    Starting early Friday, the group blocked several major roads, including H. C. Andersens Boulevard near the Glyptotek.

    On Facebook, they wrote:
    “While climate disasters rage worldwide, the government is busy celebrating their insufficient spreadsheet reductions and discussing which spreadsheet goals they should set next. When will they understand that the climate collapse is already taking place in front of our eyes and that the destruction of our livelihood—for example, the 15 new highways—must be stopped immediately, if we are not to lose the opportunity for a safe future? DMI has just announced that we could experience a drought in the month of May. This is the first time, in all the years DMI has measured the country’s drought index, that a drought day has occurred so early in the year.

    A picture of the roadblocks, posted by the activists’ page on Facebook

  News round up

    Mette Frederiksen: “A stronger Europe is necessary”

    ·

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will join the European Political Community (EPC) summit today in Tirana. The summit, themed “A New Europe in a New World,” brings together over 40 heads of state and government.Frederiksen spoke in a press note before the event, saying, “We are at a turning point where the world order is changing. […]

  News round up

    Start of grass pollen season

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Asthma-Allergy Denmark has announced the start of grass pollen season, as pollen levels have now reached a threshold high enough to mark the start of the country’s most significant pollen nuisance.1 million Danes suffer from pollen allergies from lawns and wild grass areas, triggering symptoms such as asthma, watery eyes, runny nose, or fatigue.Both climate […]

  News round up

    Seven children detained in Copenhagen over series of youth robberies and assaults

    ·

    Copenhagen Police detained seven children aged 12 to 14 on Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of robberies and assaults in the city’s central area. This brings the total number of children and youths arrested or detained in the case to 19, all boys.The crimes targeted other youths under 16 […]

  News round up

    Mother and daughter killed in crash near Ketting

    ·

    A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter have died following a serious traffic accident Tuesday evening near Ketting, close to Sønderborg, reports Jydske Vestkysten. The collision occurred around 7 p.m. on the main road, involving a head-on crash between two vehicles.

    The child was flown by helicopter to Odense University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead later that evening. The mother, who was critically injured, succumbed to her injuries Wednesday evening, according to people close to the family and confirmed by South and Southern Jutland Police.

    A 58-year-old woman in the second vehicle was also injured but is not in critical condition.

    Police report that the investigation is ongoing, with no charges filed at this stage. Authorities are awaiting the traffic inspector’s report, which will assess technical factors such as vehicle speed and condition to determine the cause of the accident.

    The road was closed until approximately 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.

  News round up

    Denmark open to Trump’s defense spending proposal, Says Foreign Minsiter

    ·

    Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen says Denmark is open to meeting U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for NATO countries to spend 5 percent of GDP on defense — as long as the figure includes broader security expenses like emergency preparedness.Speaking ahead of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Turkey, Løkke noted, “If that’s the approach, […]

  News round up

    A few large companies drive a big part of Denmark’s economy

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    A small group of large companies plays an outsized role in Denmark’s private sector economy. Out of nearly 248,000 businesses in 2023, only 621 had more than 250 full-time employees. That’s just 0.3 percent — but these companies generated 44 percent of all value added and employed 34 percent of the full-time workforce in the […]

  News round up

    Support for menopausal women in Capital Region

    ·

    The Regional Council in the Capital Region will approve tomorrow a proposal by the Social Democrats aimed at offering greater support for women experiencing difficulties due to menopause. According to Maria Gudme, a member of the council for the Social Democrats, the majority of employees in the region are women who will face menopause during […]

  News round up

    Shooting incident near Sorø City Hall – updated

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Wednesday morning, the police fired shots near the Town Hall in Sorø in central Sjælland.The police stated in a press release that an object was thrown at the town hall at 9:40 a.m.In connection with the arrest of the suspected perpetrator, the police fired shots, and the perpetrator was hit and taken to the […]

  News round up

    Denmark ranked second-best country for children by UNICEF

    ·

    Denmark confirms its second position among 43 countries in a new UNICEF report on children’s well-being, released Wednesday. The Report (Report Card 19: Child Wellbeing in an Unpredictable World) compares data to offer a perspective on how the COVID-19 pandemic and global shutdowns affected children in 43 OECD and EU countries.It takes into consideration mental […]

  News round up

    Government will examine nuclear power ban

    ·

    The Danish government has announced it will begin a formal study to assess the risks and potential of introducing nuclear power as part of Denmark’s energy system. The move comes amid renewed political interest in reviewing the 40-year-old ban on nuclear energy, with a debate that has been ongoing for weeks, without an official position […]

  News round up

    Jutland businesses have the worst experiences with public authorities, those from Funen, the best

    ·

    A new analysis by SMVdanmark shows that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North Jutland report significantly worse experiences with public authorities than businesses elsewhere in Denmark. The data, based on a national survey of 1,400 companies, highlights regional differences in the quality of public sector case handling.According to the report, 13.7% of businesses in […]

  News round up

    The world’s largest e-methanol factory opens today in Denmark

    ·

    Today, European Energy, in collaboration with Japanese firm Mitsui & Co., officially opens what is currently described as the world’s largest commercial facility for producing e-methanol. The plant is located in Kassø, near Aabenraa in Southern Jutland, Denmark. Its function is to manufacture e-methanol, a synthetic fuel derived from renewable electricity, water, and captured biogenic […]

  News round up

    Greta Thunberg and activists occupied Mærsk building

    ·

    On Tuesday morning, climate activist Greta Thunberg joined around 50 demonstrators in occupying the offices of Maersk Tankers, a subsidiary of Mærsk, on Amager in Copenhagen. Organized by the Green Youth Movement, the protest aimed to spotlight Mærsk’s role in the climate crisis and its alleged involvement in arms shipments to Israel.According to the activists, […]

  News round up

    The Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2025 is underway

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Copenhagen Democracy Summit brings together leaders and experts in the Royal Danish Playhouse to discuss the state of the democratic world and how to address current challenges.This years summit, the eighth edition of the event, will focus on defense as a tool to strengthen democracy and freedom, during a time when many parts of […]

  News round up

    Danish Parliament invites public to celebrate Constitution Day at Christiansborg

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The Danish Parliament is inviting the public to celebrate Constitution Day on June 5, 2025, at Christiansborg with a variety of activities aimed at all ages. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., visitors can explore the Folketingshallen to learn about parliamentary life, view a newly unveiled group portrait of 30 influential female politicians, and participate […]

  News round up

    Copenhagen welcomes more American tourists than ever before

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    American tourists are visiting Copenhagen in record numbers, according to new tourism data for the first quarter of 2025. The number of overnight stays by US visitors rose by 17 percent compared to the same period last year, continuing a trend that began in 2024. Last year, the United States became the second-largest international market […]

  News round up

    Truck driver sentenced to prison time for dumping potatoes on Storebælt Bridge in climate tax protest

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A 59-year-old truck driver has been sentenced to one year and nine months in prison for unloading 35 tons of potatoes onto the Storebælt Bridge in June 2023 as a protest against a proposed CO2 climate tax. The court in Svendborg also disqualified the driver, René Spang Jørgensen, from driving for five and a half […]

  News round up

    Greenland takes over as leader of Arctic Council

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Greenland is set to take over the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from Norway. The move comes as Denmark seeks to reset its relations with Greenland, which has gained a more prominent role in Arctic affairs since 2021. Under the new arrangement, Greenland will be the first to sign documents and speak on behalf of […]

  Sport

    FCK salvages a vital point, still tops the table with two games left

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    They left it late. But captain Thomas Delaney’s header six minutes before the end, FC Copenhagen secured a vital point in the top match against FC Midtjylland (Herning).1-1 meant the status quo at the top with two matches left to play. FCK has the edge with 57 points, FCM only a whisper back at 56.The […]

  News round up

    Queen Margrethe discharged from hospital following brief stay

    ·

    Over the weekend, Queen Margrethe was discharged from Rigshospitalet after a short period of observation. The Queen, who had been admitted earlier in the week due to a cold, returned to her residence at Fredensborg Palace on Saturday morning.The Royal House confirmed that Her Majesty is in good condition and recovering well. The decision to […]

  News round up

    The Kingdom’s leaders meet today in Faroe Islands to discuss Arctic security

    ·

    Leaders from across the North Atlantic gathers today in Tórshavn for a security policy meeting hosted by the Faroe Islands. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will meet with the Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands, Aksel V. Johannesen, Greenland’s Naalakkersuisut Chair Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir. Also the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas […]

  News round up

    Copenhagen Marathon: how to get around the city on Sunday?

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    The annual Copenhagen Marathon hits the streets tomorrow, Sunday, May 11, 2025, starting at 9:30 AM.Some 18,000 (courageous) participants will take off from Fælledparken (Øster Allé, 2100 Copenhagen Ø), running their way through the city’s most famous neighborhoods: Indre By, Østerbro, Christianshavn, Vesterbro, Nørrebro, and Frederiksberg.If you’re planning to cheer someone on, or simply need […]

  News round up

    Municipalities invest over 1.4 billion kroner to upgrade primary schools

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Danish municipalities are making major investments in improving classrooms in primary schools, with more than 1.4 billion kroner set to be spent by 2026.This investment is part of the Agreement on the Quality Program for Primary Schools, allocating a total of 2.6 billion kroner for the 2025–2027 period.A new study by Local Government Denmark (KL), […]

  News round up

    Report: Most farm accidents in Denmark involve unsafe machines

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    A new report from the Expert Group on Work Accidents (Ekspertgruppen for Arbejdsulykker) reveals that unsafe machinery is a major cause of accidents in Danish agriculture. The group investigated 17 serious accidents in 2024 involving farming machines. Their findings show that 76% of the machines — about 13 out of 17 — did not meet […]

  News round up

    Danish exports to the U.S. fall sharply, media reports

    ·

    Total Danish exports of goods and services to the United States have fallen by 25 percent from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

    In other words, tariffs and other diplomatic tensions appear to be having a strong and negative impact on the Danish economy, for which the U.S. remains one of its main export markets.

    The report comes from TV 2, which cites data from Statistics Denmark. The Copenhagen Post has attempted to locate the data, but there is no official publication from the Danish statistical agency confirming these figures. It is likely that TV 2 used data from the statistics bank—meaning the figures are based on raw data compiled by the broadcaster.

    TV 2 also quotes Tore Stramer, Chief Economist of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, commenting on the figures:

    “It’s a very dramatic drop in a single quarter, unprecedented in the history of the statistics. Before anyone panics, however, it’s important to point out that exports to the U.S. had, conversely, surged significantly toward the end of the year.”

  News round up

    New U.S. ambassador nears confirmation while Denmark confronts Washington over espionage allegations

    ·

    We are getting close to the appointment of the new American ambassador to Denmark. Kenneth Howery appeared yesterday before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This is the second of several steps required before a new U.S. ambassador can take office in the country. The U.S. process for appointing ambassadors is, in fact, lengthy and […]

  News round up

    Mette Frederiksen had an online call with Trump and Canadian Prime Minister

    ·

    Yesterday, Mette Frederiksen and other heads of state and government held a virtual call with President Trump and President Zelenskyy. The call took place during a meeting she attended in Oslo with her colleagues from the Nordic countries, the Baltics, and the Netherlands. Frederiksen herself announced it in a post on social media.“We spoke with […]

  News round up

    Queen Margrethe admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation – updated

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish Royal House announced on Thursday that Queen Margrethe, due to a cold, “is admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation as a precaution.”The Royal House did not provide further information.On Thursday morning, Queen Margrethe was supposed to attend the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Sankt Lukas Foundation in Hellerup.However, the 85-year-old majesty canceled […]

  News round up

    Maersk reports strong start to 2025 but warns of trade uncertainty

    ·

    Shipping company Maersk has reported first-quarter revenue of USD 13.3 billion, up 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Profit before interest and tax rose to USD 1.3 billion from USD 177 million in early 2024. Net profit reached USD 1.2 billion, beating expectations.Maersk says the results were driven by steady demand for ocean […]

  News round up

    SIRI establishes two pools to fight racism and discrimination in Danish society

    ·

    Tina Jimmy Dastur

    To promote a just and fair society free from biases and prejudices, Styrelsen for International Rekruttering og Integration (SIRI) has established two new funds: the Civil Society Fund and the Greenlandic Pool.The former will encourage community-building between native Danes with a majority background and those with an ethnic minority background—two segments of the population that […]

  News round up

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends Northern European security summit

    ·

    Central to the discussions is how the JEF can support NATO’s deterrence posture and collective defense, particularly in strategically vital areas such as the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic, and the High North. The talks include protection of maritime critical infrastructure and responses to the Russian “shadow fleet.” Leaders from the Faroe Islands and Greenland […]

  News round up

    Defending the Capital Region against storm surges could cost taxpayers millions, study suggests

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    A newly released study estimates the cost of protecting Copenhagen, Tårnby, Hvidovre, and Dragør against storm surges at 12 to 13 billion DKK.Under current regulations, private landowners closest to the water would bear most of the expense. However, the mayors of the four municipalities argue that this approach is unsustainable.“The report continues to show challenges […]

  News round up

    Ørsted drops major wind project due to financial strain

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Ørsted has abandoned “Hornsea 4,” a major offshore wind project located in the North Sea, citing financial concerns.According to a company announcement, the project will not proceed “in its current form.” This news follows a series of setbacks, including the cancellation of “Ocean Wind 1” and “Ocean Wind 2” in the U.S. in November of […]

  News round up

    Large Danish companies and DI still not part of Copenhagen Pride

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Shipping giant Maersk and Google Denmark are joining the ranks of other former sponsors not returning to Copenhagen Pride. Novo Nordisk, Danske Bank, and DHL and will do the same.This, according to the media Kforum.A decision that they also made last year, when the organization behind Copenhagen Pride came under massive fire. This was due […]

