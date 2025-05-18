In a continually more globalized Copenhagen, the international crowds’ increasing demands for English entertainment have so far not been met. Now, an English-language theatre troupe, made up of internationals, is trying to bring Nordic high culture to the international crowd of Denmark. In a studio in the inner part of Copenhagen, “The Thirdheaded Collective” is rehearsing […]
Bringing international theatre to the masses
In a continually more globalized Copenhagen, the international crowds’ increasing demands for English entertainment have so far not been met. Now, an English-language theatre troupe, made up of internationals, is trying to bring Nordic high culture to the international crowd of Denmark
How saying ‘yes’ to doing things led international Martijn Koekkoek to carve out a career in networking in Denmark
Entrepreneurship wasn’t on the cards for Koekkoek when he moved to Copenhagen 15 years ago, but both by design and necessity, he laid the foundations of Everybody Networks Here—a networking community that encourages internationals to come as they are and connect over shared stories, passions, and struggles in an informal and inclusive setting.
Is Denmark’s budget surplus thanks to internationals?
Between 2002 to 2023, Denmark’s annual public balances have been underestimated by an average of 1,8% of GDP each year by the Ministry of Finance. The continued error accumulates 1,049 billion DKK unaccounted for the whole 20-year span. As the Danish government increasingly attracted international residents over that period, to what extent are internationals contributing to the country’s economic growth?
Trained nurses trapped in the system: Is it discrimination?
Despite language skills and years of experience, international healthcare professionals are unemployed due to system failures at SIRI and hospital recruitment.
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen removed as CEO of Novo Nordisk
According to a “mutual agreement” between board members of the global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will step down from his position as CEO. He was appointed at this position since January 2017
“More internationals should learn Danish”: interview to Studieskolen director
Qasim Shaikh, Managing Director of Studieskolen since August 2024, comments on the survey, pointing out that more Danes are becoming uncomfortable with English replacing Danish: “More internationals should consider learning the language. It would make their lives here easier.”
Career
DRC confirms layoffs (including Copenhagen) and the closure in six countries
The Danish humanitarian powerhouse confirms a total of 2,000 layoffs, some of which will also affect the main headquarters in Copenhagen
Almost 30,000 young people are out of work and education
New analysis reveals widespread mental health issues and criminal records among 25–29-year-olds outside employment and education
Why your talented internationals aren’t moving up the ladder – and what to do about it
Many internationals find it difficult to advance in their new workplaces, and some quietly leave. It’s not because they lack talent. In Denmark, careers are shaped not only by skills but also by cultural understanding, informal networks, and social signals. However, internationals may not be familiar with this system or know how to navigate it
