Finance

Is Denmark’s budget surplus thanks to internationals?

Between 2002 to 2023, Denmark’s annual public balances have been underestimated by an average of 1,8% of GDP each year by the Ministry of Finance. The continued error accumulates 1,049 billion DKK unaccounted for the whole 20-year span. As the Danish government increasingly attracted international residents over that period, to what extent are internationals contributing to the country’s economic growth?

Photo: Pexels
International workers in Denmark contributed to 11.6% of the country’s total GDP in 2023
Julie Llopes

From an international’s perspective, it’s an odd problem to have: how can a country possibly have “too much” money? But in Denmark, public finances have been consistently underestimated over the last 20 years. Basically, the country brings in more money than it predicted. From 2002 to 2023, the Ministry of Finance’s forecasts missed the mark […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs