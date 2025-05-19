Rainy end to May: Denmark gets wetter weather

A 28-year-old man is set to appear in a preliminary court hearing at the Frederiksberg Court today, charged with complicity in attempted terrorism under section 114 of the Danish Penal Code. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 AM, and the case is being handled by prosecutors from the Copenhagen Police. According to the authorities, the charges are based on the suspicion that the individual was involved in an act intended to seriously intimidate the population or coerce public authorities through violent or destabilizing means.

Section 114 of the Danish Penal Code outlines terrorism as acts committed with intent to cause serious harm to a country or international organization, including offenses such as homicide, aggravated assault, and violations of weapons laws.

The Copenhagen Police announced it via X: “A 28-year-old man will appear in a preliminary court hearing at the Frederiksberg Court at 9:30 AM. He is charged with complicity in attempted terrorism under section 114 of the Penal Code.”