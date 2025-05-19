Video

What happened in Denmark last week? Jobs, tourists, and a CEO exit

As nearly 30,000 young Danes remain out of work and school, the country also saw a surge in U.S. tourism and launched efforts to expand global trade

Seljan Zeynalli

From a record wave of American tourists to a youth crisis affecting nearly 30,000 Danes, this week’s roundup captures a country in motion. New data shows a troubling rise in young adults aged 25 to 29 who are neither working nor studying—many struggling with mental health or limited education. Meanwhile, tourism figures hit a high, with Americans making up the bulk of visitors to iconic sites like Kronborg Castle.

Denmark also launched a DKK 500 million initiative to boost trade with African markets, MobilePay announced a major expansion across Europe, and CopenPay returned—offering free access to attractions for sustainable actions like biking or planting flower seeds. Novo Nordisk saw a shakeup as its CEO stepped down, and UNICEF ranked Denmark second in the world for child wellbeing. Finally, the Copenhagen Democracy Summit closed with strong words from Greenland’s former prime minister: “Enough blah blah — we need more action.”

🎥 Watch the full video roundup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJyXoEAMheI/?igsh=MTEwdzVkdGM3aTBpcg==

TOP STORIES

  • How saying ‘yes’ to doing things led international Martijn Koekkoek to carve out a career in networking in Denmark

    How saying ‘yes’ to doing things led international Martijn Koekkoek to carve out a career in networking in Denmark

    Entrepreneurship wasn’t on the cards for Koekkoek when he moved to Copenhagen 15 years ago, but both by design and necessity, he laid the foundations of Everybody Networks Here—a networking community that encourages internationals to come as they are and connect over shared stories, passions, and struggles in an informal and inclusive setting.

  • Is Denmark’s budget surplus thanks to internationals?

    Is Denmark’s budget surplus thanks to internationals?

    Between 2002 to 2023, Denmark’s annual public balances have been underestimated by an average of 1,8% of GDP each year by the Ministry of Finance. The continued error accumulates 1,049 billion DKK unaccounted for the whole 20-year span. As the Danish government increasingly attracted international residents over that period, to what extent are internationals contributing to the country’s economic growth?

  • Bringing international theatre to the masses

    Bringing international theatre to the masses

    In a continually more globalized Copenhagen, the international crowds’ increasing demands for English entertainment have so far not been met. Now, an English-language theatre troupe, made up of internationals, is trying to bring Nordic high culture to the international crowd of Denmark

  • Trained nurses trapped in the system: Is it discrimination?

    Trained nurses trapped in the system: Is it discrimination?

    Despite language skills and years of experience, international healthcare professionals are unemployed due to system failures at SIRI and hospital recruitment.

  • Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen removed as CEO of Novo Nordisk

    Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen removed as CEO of Novo Nordisk

    According to a “mutual agreement” between board members of the global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will step down from his position as CEO. He was appointed at this position since January 2017

  • “More internationals should learn Danish”: interview to Studieskolen director

    “More internationals should learn Danish”: interview to Studieskolen director

    Qasim Shaikh, Managing Director of Studieskolen since August 2024, comments on the survey, pointing out that more Danes are becoming uncomfortable with English replacing Danish: “More internationals should consider learning the language. It would make their lives here easier.”

