What happened in Denmark last week? Jobs, tourists, and a CEO exit

From a record wave of American tourists to a youth crisis affecting nearly 30,000 Danes, this week’s roundup captures a country in motion. New data shows a troubling rise in young adults aged 25 to 29 who are neither working nor studying—many struggling with mental health or limited education. Meanwhile, tourism figures hit a high, with Americans making up the bulk of visitors to iconic sites like Kronborg Castle.

Denmark also launched a DKK 500 million initiative to boost trade with African markets, MobilePay announced a major expansion across Europe, and CopenPay returned—offering free access to attractions for sustainable actions like biking or planting flower seeds. Novo Nordisk saw a shakeup as its CEO stepped down, and UNICEF ranked Denmark second in the world for child wellbeing. Finally, the Copenhagen Democracy Summit closed with strong words from Greenland’s former prime minister: “Enough blah blah — we need more action.”

