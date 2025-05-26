Career

Denmark attracts international workers — but forgets their partners. And job is the main issue

A new expat survey reveals a stark divide in employment outcomes: while 85% of internationals who moved for a specific job are now employed, only half of spouses who relocated with a partner have secured work

Seljan Zeynalli

A new survey asked hundreds of internationals what is keeping or pushing them out of Denmark, and there is an answer above all: job.Conducted between March and April 2025 by Copenhagen Capacity, the Expat Survey 2025 gathered responses from 2,160 internationals currently or formerly living in Denmark. The results were presented today in the event […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs