This year, the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) will run from July 10th until July 20th on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. The annual competition, which dates back to 1959, is widely regarded as the golden standard for mathematics. As is tradition, over 100 countries will send six of their most talented maths minds—all under […]
At sweet sixteen, Ziyi Xiao is the only international to represent Denmark at the International Mathematical Olympiad
When Ziyi Xiao moved to Denmark from China in 2019 at the age of 10, he could hardly foresee that only six years hence, he would be making history, both for Denmark and CIS. His journey to becoming the school’s first (and youngest) student and Denmark’s only international to make the Danish IMO team is one of passion, resilience, and sheer grit—and one that is deserving of pride and praise.
“The biggest problem is the recognition of foreign diplomas”: interview to Jens Kristian Lütken, Mayor of Copenhagen for Employment and Integration
On Monday afternoon, Copenhageners braved the rain to converge at Copenhagen Capacity’s office for the unveiling of the latter’s Expat Survey 2025. Findings were revealed, explanations shared, questions posed, and a panel discussion to address pain points held. Afterwards, we caught up with panel member, Jens Kristian Lütken for his exclusive take on the issue of internationals in Denmark.
Danish economy remains stable amid global trade risks, Economic Council’s Spring report finds
The Economic Councils’ Spring 2025 report finds Denmark’s economy stable with high employment, but warns of expansionary fiscal policy, global trade risks, and reduced competition from corporate mergers.
SIRI has published the full versions of the citizenship and permanent residence permit tests
Two days ago, the citizenship and permanent residency permit tests took place. The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration later published the tests with all the questions. The next tests will be held in November.
Building belonging in Denmark: 100 people gathered to co-create community
Yesterday, an event called “Belonging in Denmark, co-creating a fællesskab of belonging” took place in Frederiksberg, hosted by nabo, Sustinary and Nordic Compass. It gathered no less than 100 people to reflect on ways to address a feeling shared by a lot of internationals: the one of not being part of Danish society
International workers are at higher risk of being exploited and becoming victims of social dumping
Yesterday, the Danish Center for Social Science Research published a report stating that foreign workers in Danish companies face a 40% risk of being subjected to social dumping. 3F’s secretary: This is unacceptable.
Mette Frederiksen: “Immigration is the greatest internal threat to the Nordic region”
Danish Prime Minister calls for reform of international conventions to enable more deportations, as immigration debate intensifies in parliament
What keeps (or drives out) internationals in Denmark
Yesterday, Copenhagen Capacity presented the results of the “Expat Survey 2025” report. The focus was made on the satisfaction of internationals living in Denmark and the challenge of retention. Representatives from the organizing foundation and partners commented on the results and ways to address the issues identified
