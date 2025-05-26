Education

At sweet sixteen, Ziyi Xiao is the only international to represent Denmark at the International Mathematical Olympiad

When Ziyi Xiao moved to Denmark from China in 2019 at the age of 10, he could hardly foresee that only six years hence, he would be making history, both for Denmark and CIS. His journey to becoming the school’s first (and youngest) student and Denmark’s only international to make the Danish IMO team is one of passion, resilience, and sheer grit—and one that is deserving of pride and praise.

Photo: Pelle Christensen
Ziyi Xiao is all smiles shortly after being told he’d qualified for the International Mathematical Olympiad in Australia
Tina Jimmy Dastur

This year, the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) will run from July 10th until July 20th on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. The annual competition, which dates back to 1959, is widely regarded as the golden standard for mathematics. As is tradition, over 100 countries will send six of their most talented maths minds—all under […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs