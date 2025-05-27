Politics

Mette Frederiksen: “Immigration is the greatest internal threat to the Nordic region”

Danish Prime Minister calls for reform of international conventions to enable more deportations, as immigration debate intensifies in parliament

Seljan Zeynalli

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described immigration as “the greatest internal threat to the Nordic region” during Denmark’s annual closing parliamentary debate on May 21. The comment came in response to calls from several right-wing parties for Denmark to withdraw from international conventions, such as the European Convention on Human Rights, to enable more aggressive deportation […]

