More adults completing higher education, data shows

The bad news is that spring still feels far from arriving in Denmark. The good news is that the long period of drought may be nearing its end.

This weekend, Denmark will experience mild temperatures, accompanied by periods of cloudiness and occasional rain. Next week it will be very wet.

Copenhagen: Today will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching around 15°C (59°F). Sunday brings intermittent rain, with highs near 16°C (61°F) and lows around 10°C (50°F). The rest of the week is expected to be rainy—especially on Friday, when heavy showers are forecast.

Aarhus: Expect mostly cloudy skies today, with temperatures peaking at 15°C (59°F). Sunday will bring steady rain that becomes more intermittent later in the day, with highs around 15°C (59°F) and lows near 7°C (45°F). Next week looks mostly rainy here as well, particularly on Thursday.

Fyn: The morning may bring a few showers, transitioning to partial sunshine in the afternoon, with highs around 17°C (62°F). Sunday will see occasional rain, with temperatures ranging from 8°C (46°F) to 16°C (61°F). Rain is expected throughout the coming week.

Lolland: Today, there may be a couple of morning showers followed by partial sunshine, with highs near 15°C (59°F). Sunday is expected to be breezy with occasional rain, and temperatures between 10°C (50°F) and 16°C (60°F). Next week, rain is most likely on Wednesday and Friday.

For detailed forecasts, visit the Danish Meteorological Institute. And remember—just as the weather can change quickly in Denmark, so too can the forecasts.